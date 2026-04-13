https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/russian-rhythmic-gymnasts-shine-with-four-medals-at-world-cup-1123981338.html

Russian Rhythmic Gymnasts Shine With Four Medals at World Cup

Russian Rhythmic Gymnasts Shine With Four Medals at World Cup

Sputnik International

In group competitions, Alena Seliverstova, Alina Proshchalkina, Zlata Remchukova, Nelli Reutskaya, and Nicole Andronchik showcased strong teamwork and precision.

2026-04-13T12:53+0000

2026-04-13T12:53+0000

2026-04-13T13:12+0000

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In group competitions, Alena Seliverstova, Alina Proshchalkina, Zlata Remchukova, Nelli Reutskaya, and Nicole Andronchik showcased strong teamwork and precision.Head coach of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team Tatyana Sergayeva gave a thumbs up to their performance in an interview with Sputnik.“Right now, it is crucial for all Russian gymnasts to step onto the international stage and build competitive experience,” she stressed.

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maria borisova, 2026 world calisthenics cup’s second stage, gold medal, international stage, calisthenics