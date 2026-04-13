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Russian Rhythmic Gymnasts Shine With Four Medals at World Cup
Russian Rhythmic Gymnasts Shine With Four Medals at World Cup
Sputnik International
In group competitions, Alena Seliverstova, Alina Proshchalkina, Zlata Remchukova, Nelli Reutskaya, and Nicole Andronchik showcased strong teamwork and precision.
2026-04-13T12:53+0000
2026-04-13T12:53+0000
2026-04-13T13:12+0000
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In group competitions, Alena Seliverstova, Alina Proshchalkina, Zlata Remchukova, Nelli Reutskaya, and Nicole Andronchik showcased strong teamwork and precision.Head coach of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team Tatyana Sergayeva gave a thumbs up to their performance in an interview with Sputnik.“Right now, it is crucial for all Russian gymnasts to step onto the international stage and build competitive experience,” she stressed.
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maria borisova, 2026 world calisthenics cup’s second stage, gold medal, international stage, calisthenics
maria borisova, 2026 world calisthenics cup’s second stage, gold medal, international stage, calisthenics
Russian Rhythmic Gymnasts Shine With Four Medals at World Cup
12:53 GMT 13.04.2026 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 13.04.2026)
Maria Borisova led the charge, capturing gold in the individual all-around and adding a silver medal in the hoop event at the 2026 World Gymnastics Cup's second stage in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
In group competitions, Alena Seliverstova, Alina Proshchalkina, Zlata Remchukova, Nelli Reutskaya, and Nicole Andronchik showcased strong teamwork and precision.
The team secured silver in the five balls routine and earned bronze in the mixed routine with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.
Head coach of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team Tatyana Sergayeva gave a thumbs up to their performance in an interview with Sputnik.
“The second stage went very well. Borisova performed smoothly in the all-around, and her result is fully deserved,” Sergayeva noted.
“Right now, it is crucial for all Russian gymnasts to step onto the international stage and build competitive experience,” she stressed.