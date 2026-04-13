https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/russian-satellite-internet-system-takes-shape-1123983086.html

Russian Satellite Internet System Takes Shape

Russian Satellite Internet System Takes Shape

Sputnik International

Russia is developing a global satellite internet network to provide high-speed connectivity worldwide.

2026-04-13T16:52+0000

2026-04-13T16:52+0000

2026-04-13T16:52+0000

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russia

rassvet

telecoms satellite

satellite data

satellite

new satellites

satellite navigation system

internet

starlink

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The Rassvet constellation launched its first 16 satellites in March 2026, with hundreds more planned. The network aims to deliver up to 1 Gbps speeds and low latency, creating a sovereign digital infrastructure.

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