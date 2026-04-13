https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/russian-satellite-internet-system-takes-shape-1123983086.html
Russian Satellite Internet System Takes Shape
Russian Satellite Internet System Takes Shape
Sputnik International
Russia is developing a global satellite internet network to provide high-speed connectivity worldwide.
2026-04-13T16:52+0000
2026-04-13T16:52+0000
2026-04-13T16:52+0000
multimedia
russia
rassvet
telecoms satellite
satellite data
satellite
new satellites
satellite navigation system
internet
starlink
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0d/1123982929_36:0:784:421_1920x0_80_0_0_dcb3de7484f473a7d3602efbe1c254c6.jpg
The Rassvet constellation launched its first 16 satellites in March 2026, with hundreds more planned. The network aims to deliver up to 1 Gbps speeds and low latency, creating a sovereign digital infrastructure.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0d/1123982929_129:0:690:421_1920x0_80_0_0_d175c1197c55f574cb3dab0482012011.jpg
Russian satellite internet system takes shape
Sputnik International
Russian satellite internet system takes shape
2026-04-13T16:52+0000
true
PT0M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian satellite internet system, global satellite interne, high-speed connectivity worldwid
russian satellite internet system, global satellite interne, high-speed connectivity worldwid
Russian Satellite Internet System Takes Shape
Russia is developing a global satellite internet network to provide high-speed connectivity worldwide.
The Rassvet constellation launched its first 16 satellites in March 2026, with hundreds more planned.
The network aims to deliver up to 1 Gbps speeds and low latency, creating a sovereign digital infrastructure.