https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/us-plans-to-buy-record-number-of-himars-in-2027-1123983378.html

US Plans to Buy Record Number of HIMARS in 2027

US Plans to Buy Record Number of HIMARS in 2027

Sputnik International

The US Army intends to purchase 96 of the rocket artillery launchers in the next fiscal year, compared to just six bought in 2026, for a total cost of $745.7 million.

2026-04-13T18:30+0000

2026-04-13T18:30+0000

2026-04-13T18:30+0000

multimedia

military & intelligence

us army

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

infographic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0d/1123983672_0:362:1043:949_1920x0_80_0_0_7a990749a5a1f00868bc376bbed1b6da.png

That amount is more than was spent on the HIMARS program even during the peak of deliveries to Ukraine in 2023.Check out Sputnik's infographic for more details!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US plans to buy record number of HIMARS in 2027 Sputnik International US plans to buy record number of HIMARS in 2027 2026-04-13T18:30+0000 true PT0M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

how many himars does us plan to buy, how many himars does us have