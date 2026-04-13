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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/us-plans-to-buy-record-number-of-himars-in-2027-1123983378.html
US Plans to Buy Record Number of HIMARS in 2027
US Plans to Buy Record Number of HIMARS in 2027
Sputnik International
The US Army intends to purchase 96 of the rocket artillery launchers in the next fiscal year, compared to just six bought in 2026, for a total cost of $745.7 million.
2026-04-13T18:30+0000
2026-04-13T18:30+0000
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high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
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That amount is more than was spent on the HIMARS program even during the peak of deliveries to Ukraine in 2023.Check out Sputnik's infographic for more details!
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US plans to buy record number of HIMARS in 2027
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US plans to buy record number of HIMARS in 2027
2026-04-13T18:30+0000
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how many himars does us plan to buy, how many himars does us have
how many himars does us plan to buy, how many himars does us have

US Plans to Buy Record Number of HIMARS in 2027

18:30 GMT 13.04.2026
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The US Army intends to purchase 96 of the rocket artillery launchers in the next fiscal year, compared to just six bought in 2026, for a total cost of $745.7 million.
That amount is more than was spent on the HIMARS program even during the peak of deliveries to Ukraine in 2023.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for more details!
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