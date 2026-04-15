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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/europe-ramps-up-drone-production-for-ukraine-to-target-russia-1123992076.html
Europe Ramps up Drone Production for Ukraine to Target Russia
Europe Ramps up Drone Production for Ukraine to Target Russia
Sputnik International
On March 26, 2026, amid growing losses and an increasingly acute manpower shortage within the Ukrainian armed forces, the leadership of several European... 15.04.2026, Sputnik International
2026-04-15T15:19+0000
2026-04-15T16:21+0000
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The significant increase in drone output for the Kiev regime is planned through expanded funding for the so-called "Ukrainian" and "joint" ventures based in Europe that manufacture attack drones and their components."We view this decision as a deliberate step leading to a sharp escalation of the military-political situation across the European continent and the creeping transformation of these countries into a strategic rear base for Ukraine," the MoD stated.The implementation of scenarios — voiced by representatives of the Kiev regime — involving terrorist attacks against Russia using Europe-produced, ostensibly "Ukrainian" drones, would lead to unpredictable consequences, the ministry added."The European public must not only clearly understand the true reasons for the threats to their security but also know the addresses and locations of the so-called "Ukrainian" and "joint" drone manufacturing facilities and component plants for Ukraine on their own national territories:
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Europe Ramps up Drone Production for Ukraine to Target Russia

15:19 GMT 15.04.2026 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 15.04.2026)
© Photo : Athlon AviaУкраинский БПЛА "Фурия A1-CM"
Украинский БПЛА Фурия A1-CM - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
© Photo : Athlon Avia
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On March 26, 2026, amid growing losses and an increasingly acute manpower shortage within the Ukrainian armed forces, the leadership of several European countries decided to ramp up the production and supply of drones to Ukraine for strikes against Russian territory, the Russian Ministry of Defense shared on Wednesday.
The significant increase in drone output for the Kiev regime is planned through expanded funding for the so-called "Ukrainian" and "joint" ventures based in Europe that manufacture attack drones and their components.
"We view this decision as a deliberate step leading to a sharp escalation of the military-political situation across the European continent and the creeping transformation of these countries into a strategic rear base for Ukraine," the MoD stated.
The implementation of scenarios — voiced by representatives of the Kiev regime — involving terrorist attacks against Russia using Europe-produced, ostensibly "Ukrainian" drones, would lead to unpredictable consequences, the ministry added.
Instead of strengthening European security, the actions of European leaders are increasingly dragging their countries into war with Russia.
"The European public must not only clearly understand the true reasons for the threats to their security but also know the addresses and locations of the so-called "Ukrainian" and "joint" drone manufacturing facilities and component plants for Ukraine on their own national territories:
List of European drone manufacturers and component suppliers for Ukraine

Manufacturer/Country

Legal Address / Production Location

Type of UAV / UAV Components Produced

1

Fire Point / United Kingdom

Mildenhall, 2 West Row Road

FP-1, FP-2

2

Horizon Tech / United Kingdom

London, 17 King Edward Street / Leicester, Meridian North Block, 5

Sticker

3

Da Vinci Avia / Germany

Munich, Felaskostrasse, 10

Da Vinci

4

Airlogics / Germany

Munich, Lörchenauerstrasse, 28

Anubis

5

Terminal Autonomi / Latvia

Riga, Latgales Street, 462

AQ-400 Kosa

6

CORT / Lithuania

Vilnius, Dariaus-ir-Girėno Street, 21A

HAKi AK-1000

7

Destinus / Netherlands

Hengelo, Haaksbergerstraat 71 / Hengelo, Opalstraat, 60

Ruta

8

Antonov State Enterprise / Poland

Mielec, Polish Army Street, 3

An-196 Lyuty

9

Ukrspetsystems / Poland

Tarnów, Jana Kochanowskiego Street, 30

RAM-2X

10

Deviro / Czech Republic

Prague, Na Strži Street, 1702/65

Bulava

Foreign component manufacturers:

Manufacturer/Country

Legal Address / Production Location

Type of UAV / UAV Components Produced

1

3W Professional / Germany

Hanau, Lise Meitner Strasse, 33

piston engines (30 hp)

2

Navigation UAV / Spain

Madrid, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Teide Street 3, office 0.1

GNSS signal receivers

3

CMD Avio / Italy

Venice, Via dell’Artigianato, 12

piston engines (60–170 hp)

4

MVFLY / Italy

Garbagnate Milanese, Via Carlo Forlanini, 76/D

piston engines (60–170 hp)

5

Epa Power / Italy

Piedmont province, Via Gaetano Salvemini, 19 / Omeña, Lungolago Gramsci Street, 7

piston engines (60–170 hp)

6

Gilardoni / Italy

Mandello del Lario, Viale della Costituzione, 32

piston engines (60–170 hp)

7

PBS / Czech Republic

Prague, Krakovská Street, 583/9/ Velká Bíteš, Vlkovská Street, 279

small turbojet engines

8

Elsight / Israel

Haifa, P.O. Box 539 / Or Yehuda, 3 Ariel Sharon Boulevard

cellular network modules

9

Tualcom / Turkiye

Ankara, Ihsan Doğramacı Boulevard, ODTÜ, SATGEB zone № 160 / Ankara, Kahramankazan district, HAB OSB block, G3A Sokak, 3

GNSS signal receivers

10

DowAksa / Turkiye

Yalova, Aksasya Street, 3

carbon fiber for airframes

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