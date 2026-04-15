https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/europe-ramps-up-drone-production-for-ukraine-to-target-russia-1123992076.html

Europe Ramps up Drone Production for Ukraine to Target Russia

Europe Ramps up Drone Production for Ukraine to Target Russia

Sputnik International

On March 26, 2026, amid growing losses and an increasingly acute manpower shortage within the Ukrainian armed forces, the leadership of several European... 15.04.2026, Sputnik International

2026-04-15T15:19+0000

2026-04-15T15:19+0000

2026-04-15T16:21+0000

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The significant increase in drone output for the Kiev regime is planned through expanded funding for the so-called "Ukrainian" and "joint" ventures based in Europe that manufacture attack drones and their components."We view this decision as a deliberate step leading to a sharp escalation of the military-political situation across the European continent and the creeping transformation of these countries into a strategic rear base for Ukraine," the MoD stated.The implementation of scenarios — voiced by representatives of the Kiev regime — involving terrorist attacks against Russia using Europe-produced, ostensibly "Ukrainian" drones, would lead to unpredictable consequences, the ministry added."The European public must not only clearly understand the true reasons for the threats to their security but also know the addresses and locations of the so-called "Ukrainian" and "joint" drone manufacturing facilities and component plants for Ukraine on their own national territories:

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