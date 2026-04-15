https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/irans-masterstroke-crushing-america-from-within-with-skyrocketing-gas-prices-1123989151.html

Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices

Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices

Sputnik International

Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices

2026-04-15T04:36+0000

2026-04-15T04:36+0000

2026-04-15T04:36+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

mohammad bagher ghalibaf

donald trump

oil

oil trade

oil exports

oil supplies

oil refinery

us-iran relations

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“Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas," he trolled the US on X. Key points: Volatility feeds ratings: Trump’s overall approval has slipped to 35–36% - the lowest of his second term so far (CNN/SSRS/Ipsos). Ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, this might be blowback the US can’t ‘drill’ its way out of.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/saudi-arabia-urges-us-back-to-iran-talks-as-other-oil-routes-face-risk-1123985121.html

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