https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/irans-masterstroke-crushing-america-from-within-with-skyrocketing-gas-prices-1123989151.html
Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Sputnik International
Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices
2026-04-15T04:36+0000
2026-04-15T04:36+0000
2026-04-15T04:36+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
mohammad bagher ghalibaf
donald trump
oil
oil trade
oil exports
oil supplies
oil refinery
us-iran relations
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“Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas," he trolled the US on X. Key points: Volatility feeds ratings: Trump’s overall approval has slipped to 35–36% - the lowest of his second term so far (CNN/SSRS/Ipsos). Ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, this might be blowback the US can’t ‘drill’ its way out of.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/saudi-arabia-urges-us-back-to-iran-talks-as-other-oil-routes-face-risk-1123985121.html
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us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks, iran wins, iranian victory, iran-us war, us loses, us lost, lost war, gas prices, war cost, oil price
Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices
The US wants to blockade Iran into submission, but instead stumbled into a trap of its own making - as Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was only too keen to point out.
“Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas," he trolled the US on X.
US gasoline has risen from $3.00–3.20 to $4+ since the Feb–Mar 2026 US attack & Iran’s retaliatory actions;
After the US imposed its counter-blockade of Hormuz, Brent and WTI oil prices spiked above $100 per barrel While the US produces 13.5M barrels a day, oil is a globally-priced commodity. Global prices rise →American refiners pay more →US drivers pay even more.
Volatility feeds ratings:
Trump’s overall approval has slipped to 35–36% - the lowest of his second term so far (CNN/SSRS/Ipsos).
Ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, this might be blowback the US can’t ‘drill’ its way out of.