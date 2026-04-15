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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/irans-masterstroke-crushing-america-from-within-with-skyrocketing-gas-prices-1123989151.html
Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Sputnik International
Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices
2026-04-15T04:36+0000
2026-04-15T04:36+0000
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“Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas," he trolled the US on X. Key points: Volatility feeds ratings: Trump’s overall approval has slipped to 35–36% - the lowest of his second term so far (CNN/SSRS/Ipsos). Ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, this might be blowback the US can’t ‘drill’ its way out of.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/saudi-arabia-urges-us-back-to-iran-talks-as-other-oil-routes-face-risk-1123985121.html
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Iran’s Masterstroke: Crushing America From Within With Skyrocketing Gas Prices

04:36 GMT 15.04.2026
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresIran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, left, and Ali AlNuaimi of the United Arab Emirates pose during a group photo at the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held at the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, left, and Ali AlNuaimi of the United Arab Emirates pose during a group photo at the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held at the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
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The US wants to blockade Iran into submission, but instead stumbled into a trap of its own making - as Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was only too keen to point out.
“Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas," he trolled the US on X.
Key points:
US gasoline has risen from $3.00–3.20 to $4+ since the Feb–Mar 2026 US attack & Iran’s retaliatory actions;
After the US imposed its counter-blockade of Hormuz, Brent and WTI oil prices spiked above $100 per barrel While the US produces 13.5M barrels a day, oil is a globally-priced commodity. Global prices rise →American refiners pay more →US drivers pay even more.
Volatility feeds ratings:
Trump’s overall approval has slipped to 35–36% - the lowest of his second term so far (CNN/SSRS/Ipsos).
Ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections, this might be blowback the US can’t ‘drill’ its way out of.
President Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
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