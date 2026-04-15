https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/pakistans-ambassador-to-russia-confirms-oil-negotiations-coordination-over-us-iran-ceasefire-1123991922.html

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Confirms Oil Negotiations, Coordination Over US-Iran Ceasefire

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Confirms Oil Negotiations, Coordination Over US-Iran Ceasefire

Sputnik International

Pakistan has been in contact with Moscow regarding the ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran and coordinated its position with Russia, Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.

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2026-04-15T15:04+0000

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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Will the US-Iran talks continue in Islamabad, does Pakistan intend to buy Russian oil, and when will the postponed visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Russia take place? These and other questions were answered by Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.According to Tirmizi, Pakistan has been in contact with Moscow regarding the ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran and coordinated its position with Russia.He confirmed that the Pakistani Prime Minister's visit to Russia, originally scheduled for early March, will likely take place before the end of June this year.

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Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Sputnik International Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation 2026-04-15T15:04+0000 true PT11M46S

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