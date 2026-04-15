https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/pakistans-ambassador-to-russia-confirms-oil-negotiations-coordination-over-us-iran-ceasefire-1123991922.html
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Confirms Oil Negotiations, Coordination Over US-Iran Ceasefire
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Confirms Oil Negotiations, Coordination Over US-Iran Ceasefire
Sputnik International
Pakistan has been in contact with Moscow regarding the ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran and coordinated its position with Russia, Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Will the US-Iran talks continue in Islamabad, does Pakistan intend to buy Russian oil, and when will the postponed visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Russia take place? These and other questions were answered by Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.According to Tirmizi, Pakistan has been in contact with Moscow regarding the ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran and coordinated its position with Russia.He confirmed that the Pakistani Prime Minister's visit to Russia, originally scheduled for early March, will likely take place before the end of June this year.
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Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation
Sputnik International
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation
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Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Confirms Oil Negotiations, Coordination Over US-Iran Ceasefire
Pakistan has been in contact with Moscow regarding the ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran and coordinated its position with Russia, Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Will the US-Iran talks continue in Islamabad, does Pakistan intend to buy Russian oil, and when will the postponed visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Russia take place? These and other questions were answered by Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.
According to Tirmizi, Pakistan has been in contact with Moscow regarding the ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran and coordinated its position with Russia.
"We consider Russia to be not only a permanent member of the Security Council, but a significant global player," the diplomat emphasized.
He confirmed that the Pakistani Prime Minister's visit to Russia, originally scheduled for early March, will likely take place before the end of June this year.