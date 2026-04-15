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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/putins-visit-to-china-being-prepared-russia-will-inform-about-exact-dates---kremlin-1123990641.html
Kremlin: Putin's China Visit in the Works — Exact Dates to Be Announced
Kremlin: Putin's China Visit in the Works — Exact Dates to Be Announced
Sputnik International
The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China is being prepared, Moscow will inform about the exact dates, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-04-15T09:31+0000
2026-04-15T10:40+0000
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"President Putin's visit to China is indeed being prepared. China is our privileged strategic partner. The visit and high-level contacts are being prepared, we will inform you about the dates of these contacts in a timely manner," Peskov assured reporters. There are no plans for a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in China right now, the official added.
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russia china relations, putin visit to china, peskov on putin's visit to china

Kremlin: Putin's China Visit in the Works — Exact Dates to Be Announced

09:31 GMT 15.04.2026 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 15.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's China tour is currently being organized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"President Putin's visit to China is indeed being prepared. China is our privileged strategic partner. The visit and high-level contacts are being prepared, we will inform you about the dates of these contacts in a timely manner," Peskov assured reporters.
There are no plans for a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in China right now, the official added.
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