https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/putins-visit-to-china-being-prepared-russia-will-inform-about-exact-dates---kremlin-1123990641.html
Kremlin: Putin's China Visit in the Works — Exact Dates to Be Announced
Kremlin: Putin's China Visit in the Works — Exact Dates to Be Announced
Sputnik International
The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China is being prepared, Moscow will inform about the exact dates, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
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2026-04-15T10:40+0000
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"President Putin's visit to China is indeed being prepared. China is our privileged strategic partner. The visit and high-level contacts are being prepared, we will inform you about the dates of these contacts in a timely manner," Peskov assured reporters. There are no plans for a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in China right now, the official added.
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Kremlin: Putin's China Visit in the Works — Exact Dates to Be Announced
09:31 GMT 15.04.2026 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 15.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's China tour is currently being organized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"President Putin's visit to China is indeed being prepared. China is our privileged strategic partner. The visit and high-level contacts are being prepared, we will inform you about the dates of these contacts in a timely manner," Peskov assured reporters.
There are no plans for a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in China right now, the official added.