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Russia Takes Control of Settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in Kharkov Region
Russia Takes Control of Settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in Kharkov Region
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The Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the settlement of Volchanskie Khutora in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
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"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Sever [North] Battlegroup established control over the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.The fighting for the settlement continued for several months — the Ukrainian Armed Forces command planned to use Volchanskiye Khutora as a bridgehead for a potential offensive in the direction of Volchansk.In other fighting, Ukraine lost over 300 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in troops and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever Battlegroup, over 240 by the Vostok Battlegroup, up to 180 by the Zapad Battlegroup, over 210 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr Battlegroup, the ministry said.Russian forces of the Black Sea Fleet also destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned boats, the ministry added.
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Russia Takes Control of Settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in Kharkov Region

10:10 GMT 15.04.2026 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 15.04.2026)
© Sputnik / RIA Novosti / Go to the mediabankAn Uragan 9K57 multiple rocket launcher fires in the Kharkov direction during the special military operation
An Uragan 9K57 multiple rocket launcher fires in the Kharkov direction during the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Sever [North] Battlegroup established control over the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
The fighting for the settlement continued for several months — the Ukrainian Armed Forces command planned to use Volchanskiye Khutora as a bridgehead for a potential offensive in the direction of Volchansk.
In other fighting, Ukraine lost over 300 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in troops and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to over 300 military personnel, two armored personnel carriers, five armored fighting vehicles, six vehicles, four field artillery pieces, including two US-made 155 mm M777 howitzers and a 155 mm Bogdana-B towed artillery installation," the ministry said in a statement.

This is in addition to up to 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever Battlegroup, over 240 by the Vostok Battlegroup, up to 180 by the Zapad Battlegroup, over 210 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr Battlegroup, the ministry said.
Russian forces of the Black Sea Fleet also destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned boats, the ministry added.
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