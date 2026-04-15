https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/russia-takes-control-of-settlement-of-volchanskie-khutora-in-kharkov-region-1123990772.html

Russia Takes Control of Settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in Kharkov Region

Russia Takes Control of Settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the settlement of Volchanskie Khutora in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-04-15T10:10+0000

2026-04-15T10:10+0000

2026-04-15T10:21+0000

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"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Sever [North] Battlegroup established control over the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.The fighting for the settlement continued for several months — the Ukrainian Armed Forces command planned to use Volchanskiye Khutora as a bridgehead for a potential offensive in the direction of Volchansk.In other fighting, Ukraine lost over 300 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in troops and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever Battlegroup, over 240 by the Vostok Battlegroup, up to 180 by the Zapad Battlegroup, over 210 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr Battlegroup, the ministry said.Russian forces of the Black Sea Fleet also destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned boats, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/russian-forces-take-control-of-novoosinovo-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1123918664.html

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