https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/europes-drone-pipeline-to-ukraine-could-soon-be-in-russias-crosshairs---analyst-1123997956.html

Europe’s Drone Pipeline to Ukraine Could Soon Be In Russia’s Crosshairs - Analyst

Europe’s Drone Pipeline to Ukraine Could Soon Be In Russia’s Crosshairs - Analyst

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement on Europe’s plan to scale up drone production for Ukraine contained an explicit warning, says military analyst Ivan Konovalov speaking to Sputnik: Europe is turning into a “strategic rear base.”

2026-04-16T14:29+0000

2026-04-16T14:29+0000

2026-04-16T14:55+0000

analysis

ukraine

europe

european union (eu)

drones

military drones

russia

military & intelligence

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The term applies to infrastructure that, while located outside the battlefield, directly sustains combat operations.Under this logic, European hubs supplying Ukraine with drone components, data systems, FPV drones and heavy fixed-wing UAVs are no longer a “civilian facility in a peaceful country.”After Russia’s strikes dismantled Ukraine’s centralized drone production, a workaround emerged: assembly lines were set up in Bavaria and the UK, using foreign-made components, while the finished systems were marketed as “Ukrainian.”However, European production creates a long, predictable supply chain via Poland or Romania, exposed to disruption, insurance risks, and logistical bottlenecks, says the pundit.Large shipments would be visible to reconnaissance and potentially easier to disrupt at critical junctions, he argues.For the European economy, it will entail growing risks for cargo insurance, airspace restrictions in border regions, and potentially forced relocation of production into underground or highly dispersed facilities.“All this is fraught with massive non-productive costs for EU taxpayers, while Russia has long adapted to counter such challenges.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/europe-turning-into-direct-sponsor-of-state-terrorism--defense-analyst-1123993912.html

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russia

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