Europe’s Drone Pipeline to Ukraine Could Soon Be In Russia’s Crosshairs - Analyst
14:29 GMT 16.04.2026 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 16.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyAn instructor from the Ukrainian company General Cherry demonstrates the operation of an anti-air interceptor drone.
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement on Europe’s plan to scale up drone production for Ukraine contained an explicit warning, says military analyst Ivan Konovalov speaking to Sputnik: Europe is turning into a “strategic rear base.”
The term applies to infrastructure that, while located outside the battlefield, directly sustains combat operations.
Under this logic, European hubs supplying Ukraine with drone components, data systems, FPV drones and heavy fixed-wing UAVs are no longer a “civilian facility in a peaceful country.”
“Once the production cycle on their territory is integrated into Ukraine’s strike capabilities against Russia, the line is crossed - they become a target deep within the enemy’s operational structure,” remarks the analyst.
After Russia’s strikes dismantled Ukraine’s centralized drone production, a workaround emerged: assembly lines were set up in Bavaria and the UK, using foreign-made components, while the finished systems were marketed as “Ukrainian.”
However, European production creates a long, predictable supply chain via Poland or Romania, exposed to disruption, insurance risks, and logistical bottlenecks, says the pundit.
Large shipments would be visible to reconnaissance and potentially easier to disrupt at critical junctions, he argues.
🚨🪖 Europe ramps up drone production for Ukraine to target Russia— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 15, 2026
On March 26, 2026, amid growing losses and an increasingly acute manpower shortage within the Ukrainian armed forces, the leadership of several European countries decided to ramp up the production and supply of… pic.twitter.com/eurjPhCZ5R
For the European economy, it will entail growing risks for cargo insurance, airspace restrictions in border regions, and potentially forced relocation of production into underground or highly dispersed facilities.
“All this is fraught with massive non-productive costs for EU taxpayers, while Russia has long adapted to counter such challenges.”