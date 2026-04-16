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Hezbollah Agrees to Ceasefire, Warns Israel Against Violations
Hezbollah Agrees to Ceasefire, Warns Israel Against Violations
Sputnik International
Lebanese movement Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on the condition that Israel also observe it, Mahmoud Komati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, said on Wednesday.
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Hezbollah has agreed to a ceasefire with Israel on the condition that both sides adhere to it.“We remain wary of Israeli treachery,” he added, advising against travel to southern Lebanon at this stage.
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Hezbollah Agrees to Ceasefire, Warns Israel Against Violations
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese movement Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on the condition that Israel also observe it, Mahmoud Komati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, said on Wednesday.
Hezbollah has agreed to a ceasefire with Israel on the condition that both sides adhere to it.
“We agreed to a ceasefire, but we will not allow a return to the experience of the 2024 agreement, where one party abided by it while the Israeli party reneged on its obligations,” Qamati said.
“We remain wary of Israeli treachery,” he added, advising against travel to southern Lebanon at this stage.