https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/hezbollah-agrees-to-ceasefire-warns-israel-against-violations-1123994461.html

Hezbollah Agrees to Ceasefire, Warns Israel Against Violations

Hezbollah Agrees to Ceasefire, Warns Israel Against Violations

Sputnik International

Lebanese movement Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on the condition that Israel also observe it, Mahmoud Komati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, said on Wednesday.

2026-04-16T05:20+0000

2026-04-16T05:20+0000

2026-04-16T05:20+0000

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Hezbollah has agreed to a ceasefire with Israel on the condition that both sides adhere to it.“We remain wary of Israeli treachery,” he added, advising against travel to southern Lebanon at this stage.

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