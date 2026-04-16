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Hezbollah Agrees to Ceasefire, Warns Israel Against Violations
Hezbollah Agrees to Ceasefire, Warns Israel Against Violations
Sputnik International
Lebanese movement Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on the condition that Israel also observe it, Mahmoud Komati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, said on Wednesday.
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Hezbollah has agreed to a ceasefire with Israel on the condition that both sides adhere to it.“We remain wary of Israeli treachery,” he added, advising against travel to southern Lebanon at this stage.
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Hezbollah Agrees to Ceasefire, Warns Israel Against Violations

05:20 GMT 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinA Hezbollah fighter stands at a watchtower in Wadi al-Kheil or al-Kheil Valley in the Lebanon-Syria border, Saturday, July 29, 2017
A Hezbollah fighter stands at a watchtower in Wadi al-Kheil or al-Kheil Valley in the Lebanon-Syria border, Saturday, July 29, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese movement Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on the condition that Israel also observe it, Mahmoud Komati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, said on Wednesday.
Hezbollah has agreed to a ceasefire with Israel on the condition that both sides adhere to it.
“We agreed to a ceasefire, but we will not allow a return to the experience of the 2024 agreement, where one party abided by it while the Israeli party reneged on its obligations,” Qamati said.
“We remain wary of Israeli treachery,” he added, advising against travel to southern Lebanon at this stage.
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