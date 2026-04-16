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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/middle-east-conflict-severely-impacting-global-energy-security---top-chinese-diplomat-1123999437.html
Middle East Conflict Severely Impacting Global Energy Security - Top Chinese Diplomat
Middle East Conflict Severely Impacting Global Energy Security - Top Chinese Diplomat
Sputnik International
The protracted Middle East conflict has had significant impact on international energy security and the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.
2026-04-16T18:09+0000
2026-04-16T18:09+0000
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"The US-Israel war against Iran should never have started. The protracted conflict has already had a serious impact on international energy security and shipping safety through the Strait of Hormuz," Wang said after the talks with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in Beijing. Facilitating the return of the US and Iran to negotiations for a political resolution of the conflict is a top priority, the top Chinese diplomat added. Wang added that during the talks, he and Tajani had also exchanged views on issues related to the Ukrainian crisis. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. Many countries in the region have fully or partially shuttered their airspace amid risks from missile and drone strikes. On April 11, Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad after US President Donald Trump announced he had reached an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire. On April 12, the head of the US delegation, Vice President JD Vance, said Iran and the US had failed to reach an agreement during the negotiations. The US delegation returned home without a deal.
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Middle East Conflict Severely Impacting Global Energy Security - Top Chinese Diplomat

18:09 GMT 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Michael ProbstChina's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The protracted Middle East conflict has had significant impact on international energy security and the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.
"The US-Israel war against Iran should never have started. The protracted conflict has already had a serious impact on international energy security and shipping safety through the Strait of Hormuz," Wang said after the talks with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in Beijing.
Facilitating the return of the US and Iran to negotiations for a political resolution of the conflict is a top priority, the top Chinese diplomat added.
China is ready to maintain communication with all parties and continue to play a constructive role, he said.
Wang added that during the talks, he and Tajani had also exchanged views on issues related to the Ukrainian crisis.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. Many countries in the region have fully or partially shuttered their airspace amid risks from missile and drone strikes.
On April 11, Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad after US President Donald Trump announced he had reached an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire. On April 12, the head of the US delegation, Vice President JD Vance, said Iran and the US had failed to reach an agreement during the negotiations. The US delegation returned home without a deal.
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