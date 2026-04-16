https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/moscow-calls-us-measures-to-impose-naval-blockade-on-strait-of-hormuz-unilateral-illegal-1123998792.html

Moscow Calls US Measures to Impose Naval Blockade on Strait of Hormuz Unilateral, Illegal

Moscow Calls US Measures to Impose Naval Blockade on Strait of Hormuz Unilateral, Illegal

Sputnik International

US measures to impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz are unilateral, illegal and a liberal interpretation of the rules of international law by US, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2026-04-16T15:34+0000

2026-04-16T15:34+0000

2026-04-16T15:42+0000

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maria zakharova

moscow

strait of hormuz

russian foreign ministry

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"The illegal nature of the US actions does not mean that Washington can now act in a kind of legal vacuum. We would like to remind everyone, including the US authorities, of the inadmissibility of violating international humanitarian law. Although, unfortunately, in conditions when the US military leadership publicly calls the rules of warfare nonsense, it is not necessary to count on any kind of prudence," Zakharova told a briefing.Moldova has abandoned cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and obeyed the course of Europe, resulting in a sharp increase in fuel prices, Zakharova also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/us-blockade-of-strait-of-hormuz-could-disrput-truce-iran-cautions-1123995588.html

moscow

strait of hormuz

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russia, iran, us, strait of hormuz, blockade, international law, russian foreign ministry, zakharova, violation