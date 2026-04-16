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Moscow Calls US Measures to Impose Naval Blockade on Strait of Hormuz Unilateral, Illegal
Moscow Calls US Measures to Impose Naval Blockade on Strait of Hormuz Unilateral, Illegal
Sputnik International
US measures to impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz are unilateral, illegal and a liberal interpretation of the rules of international law by US, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
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"The illegal nature of the US actions does not mean that Washington can now act in a kind of legal vacuum. We would like to remind everyone, including the US authorities, of the inadmissibility of violating international humanitarian law. Although, unfortunately, in conditions when the US military leadership publicly calls the rules of warfare nonsense, it is not necessary to count on any kind of prudence," Zakharova told a briefing.Moldova has abandoned cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and obeyed the course of Europe, resulting in a sharp increase in fuel prices, Zakharova also said.
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Moscow Calls US Measures to Impose Naval Blockade on Strait of Hormuz Unilateral, Illegal
15:34 GMT 16.04.2026 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 16.04.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US measures to impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz are unilateral, illegal and a liberal interpretation of the rules of international law by US, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The illegal nature of the US actions does not mean that Washington can now act in a kind of legal vacuum. We would like to remind everyone, including the US authorities, of the inadmissibility of violating international humanitarian law. Although, unfortunately, in conditions when the US military leadership publicly calls the rules of warfare nonsense, it is not necessary to count on any kind of prudence," Zakharova told a briefing.
Moldova has abandoned cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and obeyed the course of Europe, resulting in a sharp increase in fuel prices, Zakharova also said.
"There is one state here, and it has just announced its withdrawal from the CIS. Moldova has rejected constructive engagement and has fully embraced the EU's policy model. The logical result is a dramatic increase in the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel and a physical shortage in several regions of Moldova," Zakharova said during a briefing.