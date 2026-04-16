https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/poland-opposes-ukraines-accelerated-accession-to-eu--1123995882.html

Poland Opposes Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to EU

Poland Opposes Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to EU

Sputnik International

Poland will not allow Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday.

2026-04-16T09:39+0000

2026-04-16T09:39+0000

2026-04-16T09:39+0000

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"The idea of accelerated membership has been floated in the [European] Commission. This will not happen," Sikorski told the RMF FM radio station. Poland insists that Ukraine fulfill all the conditions necessary for EU membership, the minister said. Achieving candidate status and starting negotiations does not guarantee EU membership. Turkey has been a candidate since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010, and Serbia since 2012. Croatia, the latest country to join the EU, did so in 2013 after a decade of negotiations.

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