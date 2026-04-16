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Poland Opposes Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to EU
Poland Opposes Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to EU
Sputnik International
Poland will not allow Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday.
2026-04-16T09:39+0000
2026-04-16T09:39+0000
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"The idea of accelerated membership has been floated in the [European] Commission. This will not happen," Sikorski told the RMF FM radio station. Poland insists that Ukraine fulfill all the conditions necessary for EU membership, the minister said. Achieving candidate status and starting negotiations does not guarantee EU membership. Turkey has been a candidate since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010, and Serbia since 2012. Croatia, the latest country to join the EU, did so in 2013 after a decade of negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/europe-turning-into-direct-sponsor-of-state-terrorism--defense-analyst-1123993912.html
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Poland Opposes Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to EU

09:39 GMT 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland will not allow Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday.
"The idea of accelerated membership has been floated in the [European] Commission. This will not happen," Sikorski told the RMF FM radio station.
Poland insists that Ukraine fulfill all the conditions necessary for EU membership, the minister said.
"We believe that Ukraine must fulfill all the conditions, just as we have fulfilled them," Sikorski said.

The EU granted candidate status to Ukraine in June 2022, setting conditions for the start of accession talks. In June 2025, the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental conference was held in Luxembourg, marking the official start of EU accession negotiations.

Achieving candidate status and starting negotiations does not guarantee EU membership. Turkey has been a candidate since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010, and Serbia since 2012. Croatia, the latest country to join the EU, did so in 2013 after a decade of negotiations.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare a Vampire attack drone near the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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