https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/top-us-general-says-navy-blockading-iranian-coastline-not-strait-of-hormuz-1123998134.html

Top US General Says Navy Blockading Iranian Coastline, Not Strait of Hormuz

Top US General Says Navy Blockading Iranian Coastline, Not Strait of Hormuz

Sputnik International

The US Navy is enforcing a blockade of Iran's coastline and ports rather than of the Strait of Hormuz, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said on Thursday.

2026-04-16T14:42+0000

2026-04-16T14:42+0000

2026-04-16T14:42+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

us-iran relations

strait of hormuz

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"Let me be clear. This blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports. The US action is a blockade of Iran's ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz," Caine said during a press briefing. The top general said the action will extend both to the Islamic Republic's territorial seas and international waters in other areas of responsibility, such as the Pacific Ocean. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 11, Iran and the US held talks in Islamabad after President Donald Trump announced he had reached an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire. On April 12, the head of the US delegation, Vice President JD Vance, said Iran and the US had failed to reach an agreement during the negotiations. The US delegation returned home without a deal. Trump then announced a blockade of all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/us-blockade-of-strait-of-hormuz-could-disrput-truce-iran-cautions-1123995588.html

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