https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/i-read-sputnik-every-day-cuban-president-visits-sputniks-booth-at-patria-colloquium-1124002922.html

'I Read Sputnik Every Day': Cuban President Visits Sputnik’s Booth at Patria Colloquium

'I Read Sputnik Every Day': Cuban President Visits Sputnik’s Booth at Patria Colloquium

Sputnik International

The 5th “Patria” International Colloquium which opened on Thursday in Havana, will run for three days until April 18.

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miguel diaz-canel bermudez

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The media forum brings together around 150 journalists, analysts, academics, and media specialists from over 20 countries. Sputnik has its own booth in the colloquium’s exhibition area.

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Cuban President visits Sputnik’s booth at Patria Colloquium Sputnik International Cuban President visits Sputnik’s booth at Patria Colloquium 2026-04-17T09:47+0000 true PT0M05S

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miguel diaz-canel bermudez, cuba, president, sputnik, patria colloquium