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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/i-read-sputnik-every-day-cuban-president-visits-sputniks-booth-at-patria-colloquium-1124002922.html
'I Read Sputnik Every Day': Cuban President Visits Sputnik’s Booth at Patria Colloquium
'I Read Sputnik Every Day': Cuban President Visits Sputnik’s Booth at Patria Colloquium
Sputnik International
The 5th “Patria” International Colloquium which opened on Thursday in Havana, will run for three days until April 18. 
2026-04-17T09:47+0000
2026-04-17T10:14+0000
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The media forum brings together around 150 journalists, analysts, academics, and media specialists from over 20 countries. Sputnik has its own booth in the colloquium’s exhibition area.
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Cuban President visits Sputnik’s booth at Patria Colloquium
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Cuban President visits Sputnik’s booth at Patria Colloquium
2026-04-17T09:47+0000
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miguel diaz-canel bermudez, cuba, president, sputnik, patria colloquium

'I Read Sputnik Every Day': Cuban President Visits Sputnik’s Booth at Patria Colloquium

09:47 GMT 17.04.2026 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 17.04.2026)
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The 5th “Patria” International Colloquium which opened on Thursday in Havana, will run for three days until April 18. 

“Patria” Colloquium is an important international forum dedicated to digital communication and technological sovereignty. The event has drawn academics, researchers, activists, and media representatives from different world outlets.

The media forum brings together around 150 journalists, analysts, academics, and media specialists from over 20 countries.
Sputnik has its own booth in the colloquium’s exhibition area.
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