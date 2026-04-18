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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/us-authorizes-sale-of-russian-oil-loaded-on-vessels-as-of-april-17-1124006310.html
US Authorizes Sale of Russian Oil Loaded on Vessels as of April 17
US Authorizes Sale of Russian Oil Loaded on Vessels as of April 17
Sputnik International
The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a general license for the delivery and sale of Russian oil, extending the easing of US sanctions to crude loaded onto ships as of April 17.
2026-04-18T04:46+0000
2026-04-18T04:48+0000
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"All transactions prohibited by the above-listed authorities that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Russian Federation origin loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked under the above-listed authorities, on or before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 17, 2026, are authorized," the document says. The authorization is valid "through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, May 16, 2026" and covers activities “ordinarily incident and necessary” to these operations, including docking, insurance, crew safety, and related services, according to the document.The license replaces and supersedes the previous General License 134A, extending the timeframe for handling already-loaded shipments. On April 15, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would not renew the general license on Russian oil.
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US Authorizes Sale of Russian Oil Loaded on Vessels as of April 17

04:46 GMT 18.04.2026 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 18.04.2026)
© AP PhotoAn oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, on Oct. 11, 2022.
An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, on Oct. 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a general license for the delivery and sale of Russian oil, extending the easing of US sanctions to crude loaded onto ships as of April 17.
"All transactions prohibited by the above-listed authorities that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Russian Federation origin loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked under the above-listed authorities, on or before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 17, 2026, are authorized," the document says.
The authorization is valid "through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, May 16, 2026" and covers activities “ordinarily incident and necessary” to these operations, including docking, insurance, crew safety, and related services, according to the document.
The license replaces and supersedes the previous General License 134A, extending the timeframe for handling already-loaded shipments.
On April 15, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would not renew the general license on Russian oil.
In this Wednesday, July 29, 2020 file photo, a view of a pump jack operateing in an oil field in Midland, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
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