https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/fico-risks-facing-assassination-attempt-if-travels-to-ukraine---senior-slovak-lawmaker-1124012963.html

Fico Risks Facing Assassination Attempt If Travels to Ukraine - Senior Slovak Lawmaker

Fico Risks Facing Assassination Attempt If Travels to Ukraine - Senior Slovak Lawmaker

Sputnik International

There is a risk of an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico if he travels to Kiev, Slovak Parliament Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar told RIA Novosti.

2026-04-20T03:59+0000

2026-04-20T03:59+0000

2026-04-20T04:37+0000

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Volodymyr Zelensky's office said on February 27 that Zelenskyy had invited Fico to Ukraine to discuss current issues. "Although Zelensky officially invited Fico, he responded to such talks critically or negatively. The prime minister called such proposals inappropriate and made it clear that he was not planning a trip to Kiev, as it would be unacceptable for him politically and from a security standpoint. He also criticized Zelensky for political pressure related to oil and energy. Furthermore, he was advised against traveling to Kiev for security reasons, where, according to experts, there could be a risk of an assassination attempt," Gaspar said. He noted that "when deciding on a possible visit, Fico should also take into account Zelensky's recent statements to the Hungarian Prime Minister [Viktor Orban] about knowing his address, which could be perceived as a threat of physical violence." Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukrainian territory to Slovakia and Hungary on January 27, citing damage to the pipeline. Slovak authorities believe the pipeline is operational, and the halt in oil supplies is a political decision by the Ukrainian side aimed at blackmail.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/zelensky-refused-to-discuss-druzhba-pipeline-issue---slovak-fico-1123677155.html

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fico assasination, slovak pm, slovakia-ukraine relations, fico-zelensky, fico in ukraine