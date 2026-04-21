https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/pakistan-turns-to-russia-to-break-free-from-western-ai-dominance-1124019318.html

Pakistan Turns to Russia to Break Free From Western AI Dominance

Pakistan Turns to Russia to Break Free From Western AI Dominance

Sputnik International

Pakistan has made AI a national priority, with the government committing $1 billion to the sector by 2030. Officials have also shown interest in working with Russia on AI initiatives.

2026-04-21T12:44+0000

2026-04-21T12:44+0000

2026-04-21T13:45+0000

analysis

pakistan

russia

sputnik

artificial intelligence (ai)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/15/1124020076_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_aa340803649b2de15eb219d3fde1aee6.png

By partnering with Russia on artificial intelligence, Pakistan can reduce its reliance on Western technologies and sidestep the prohibitive costs of building its own computing infrastructure, according to Amir Jahangir, Co-Founder and CEO of Mishal Pakistan, in an interview with Sputnik.Pakistan's government has declared AI to be a national priority sector, committing $1 billion to its development by 2030. It has also signaled interest in cooperating with Russia on AI initiatives.However, Jahangir acknowledged that Pakistan currently leans heavily on applying foreign tools rather than building its own core technologies. He outlined a two-pronged national strategy to address this challenge.On the short-term front, Pakistan has recognized the risk and adopted a national AI policy aimed at training one million AI professionals by 2030. The Prime Minister has also committed $1 billion in AI investments by 2030, including nearly 1,000 fully funded PhD scholarships to build world-class research capacity, Jahangir noted.In the long term, Pakistan is building infrastructure to develop its own AI capabilities, as long-term success depends on local R&D, the expert emphasized. The country is trying to create indigenous AI products and develop a robust research ecosystem — this is the current policy direction.In his view, Russia-Pakistan teamwork on AI could also extend to the following areas:Cybersecurity. Pakistan aims to leverage Russian technologies to secure the digitalization of its economy.Joint ventures and business-to-business collaboration. Russian cybersecurity firms and Pakistani businesses can form partnerships, mutually benefiting from each other's technologies and market opportunities.Broader industrial integration, including at Pakistan Steel Mills, where Russian technical support could help revive the plant and transform it into a major industrial enterprise based in Pakistan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/from-red-packets-to-real-users-how-china-is-fast-tracking-ai-into-everyday-life-1123573951.html

pakistan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Amir Jahangir, Co-Founder & CEO at Mishal Pakistan Sputnik International Amir Jahangir, Co-Founder & CEO at Mishal Pakistan 2026-04-21T12:44+0000 true PT0M39S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, pakistan, ai