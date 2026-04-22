https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/12-people-injured-in-buildings-collapse-in-syzran-after-ukrainian-drone-strike-1124022490.html

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Samara Region Apartment Blocks Injures 12, Including Two Kids

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Samara Region Apartment Blocks Injures 12, Including Two Kids

Sputnik International

Two residential buildings in Syzran were struck by a Ukrainian drone attack, according to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, which reported that the... 22.04.2026, Sputnik International

2026-04-22T06:49+0000

2026-04-22T06:49+0000

2026-04-22T08:09+0000

russia

russia

drone strike

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116585977_0:225:2841:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_b99f953f24a94d346746f2f6534f7d39.jpg

The injured—two of them children—are now receiving medical help, the report says.Earlier in the morning, Ukrainian drones hit the buildings. Rescue workers pulled four residents from the rubble, but two more are believed to be trapped. Evacuees from the intact sections of the apartment blocks have been moved to a temporary shelter. Ambulance crews and disaster medicine assistance teams remain on site. Reinforcements from the Ministry of Emergency Situations have already arrived, and Minister Alexander Kurenkov is personally directing the search and rescue operation.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, drone strike, ukrainian drone attacks on russia