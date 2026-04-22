https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/12-people-injured-in-buildings-collapse-in-syzran-after-ukrainian-drone-strike-1124022490.html
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Samara Region Apartment Blocks Injures 12, Including Two Kids
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Samara Region Apartment Blocks Injures 12, Including Two Kids
Sputnik International
Two residential buildings in Syzran were struck by a Ukrainian drone attack, according to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, which reported that the... 22.04.2026, Sputnik International
2026-04-22T06:49+0000
2026-04-22T06:49+0000
2026-04-22T08:09+0000
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The injured—two of them children—are now receiving medical help, the report says.Earlier in the morning, Ukrainian drones hit the buildings. Rescue workers pulled four residents from the rubble, but two more are believed to be trapped. Evacuees from the intact sections of the apartment blocks have been moved to a temporary shelter. Ambulance crews and disaster medicine assistance teams remain on site. Reinforcements from the Ministry of Emergency Situations have already arrived, and Minister Alexander Kurenkov is personally directing the search and rescue operation.
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Ukrainian Drone Attack on Samara Region Apartment Blocks Injures 12, Including Two Kids
06:49 GMT 22.04.2026 (Updated: 08:09 GMT 22.04.2026)
Two residential buildings in Syzran were struck by a Ukrainian drone attack, according to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, which reported that the entrance sections of one building had collapsed.
The injured—two of them children—are now receiving medical help, the report says.
Earlier in the morning, Ukrainian drones hit the buildings. Rescue workers pulled four residents from the rubble, but two more are believed to be trapped. Evacuees from the intact sections of the apartment blocks have been moved to a temporary shelter.
Ambulance crews and disaster medicine assistance teams remain on site. Reinforcements from the Ministry of Emergency Situations have already arrived, and Minister Alexander Kurenkov is personally directing the search and rescue operation.