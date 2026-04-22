https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/st-george-ribbon-campaign-commences-in-moscow-1124025695.html
St. George Ribbon Campaign Commences in Moscow
St. George Ribbon Campaign Commences in Moscow
Sputnik International
Dmitry Kiselev, general director of Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, has launched the St. George Ribbon campaign, commemorating the heroic deeds of the Soviet people during WWII.
2026-04-22T14:41+0000
2026-04-22T14:41+0000
2026-04-22T14:41+0000
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The St. George Ribbon is a long-time symbol of wartime courage and memory. This year, the campaign marks the 81st anniversary of Victory Day and coincides with the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Soviet Information Bureau, the precursor to the Rossiya Segodnya media group.Over 20 years, the campaign has evolved into a national tradition both within Russia and beyond its borders. Over 35,000 ribbons have been sent this year to the Russian Houses (offices of Russian state humanitarian agency Rossotrudnichestvo) around the world, including Venezuela, Argentina, China, India and many others.
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"Living Photo Chronicle," a video commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Soviet Information Bureau.
Sputnik International
"Living Photo Chronicle," a video commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Soviet Information Bureau.
2026-04-22T14:41+0000
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St. George Ribbon Campaign Commences in Moscow
Dmitry Kiselev, general director of Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, has launched the St. George Ribbon campaign, commemorating the heroic deeds of the Soviet people during WWII.
The St. George Ribbon is a long-time symbol of wartime courage and memory.
This year, the campaign marks the 81st anniversary of Victory Day and coincides with the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Soviet Information Bureau, the precursor to the Rossiya Segodnya media group.
Over 20 years, the campaign has evolved into a national tradition both within Russia and beyond its borders.
Over 35,000 ribbons have been sent this year to the Russian Houses (offices of Russian state humanitarian agency Rossotrudnichestvo) around the world, including Venezuela, Argentina, China, India and many others.
The launch of the campaign also marked the premiere of “Living Photo Chronicle” - unique archival footage shot in May 1945 by military correspondents of the Soviet Information Bureau - brought to life using a unique interface developed by the Rossiya Segodnya media group.