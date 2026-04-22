https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/st-george-ribbon-campaign-commences-in-moscow-1124025695.html

St. George Ribbon Campaign Commences in Moscow

St. George Ribbon Campaign Commences in Moscow

Sputnik International

Dmitry Kiselev, general director of Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, has launched the St. George Ribbon campaign, commemorating the heroic deeds of the Soviet people during WWII.

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2026-04-22T14:41+0000

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The St. George Ribbon is a long-time symbol of wartime courage and memory. This year, the campaign marks the 81st anniversary of Victory Day and coincides with the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Soviet Information Bureau, the precursor to the Rossiya Segodnya media group.Over 20 years, the campaign has evolved into a national tradition both within Russia and beyond its borders. Over 35,000 ribbons have been sent this year to the Russian Houses (offices of Russian state humanitarian agency Rossotrudnichestvo) around the world, including Venezuela, Argentina, China, India and many others.

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"Living Photo Chronicle," a video commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Soviet Information Bureau. Sputnik International "Living Photo Chronicle," a video commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Soviet Information Bureau. 2026-04-22T14:41+0000 true PT0M54S

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