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Valdai Club Launches Third Recruitment for “Valdai – New Generation” ProjectOn

Valdai Club Launches Third Recruitment for “Valdai – New Generation” ProjectOn

Sputnik International

April 22, the Valdai Discussion Club opened the third recruitment round for its “Valdai – New Generation” project — a community of young but already accomplished researchers specializing in contemporary world politics, economics, and social relations.

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2026-04-22T08:46+0000

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Participants will have the opportunity to publish analytical materials on the Club’s website, join its events, and, upon completion of the program, receive the status of Valdai Club experts. The application deadline is June 1, 2026.The project was launched in March 2024 during the World Youth Festival in Sochi with the First Youth Conference “Valdai Club: The World in 2040.” It already brings together a “new generation” of experts from 15 countries, including Belarus, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, China, Colombia, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Czechia, and South Korea.Over two years of productive work, participants have:In the coming year, the main focus will be on preparing analytical materials and articles under the guidance of the Research Director and programme directors of the Valdai Club. Work will be conducted in a closed format, allowing participants to discuss and analyze the most pressing issues of the international agenda in a trusting environment. Young researchers will also take part in various Valdai discussions and conferences.The highlight of the year will be the project’s own conference, traditionally featuring the presentation of a joint report by participants. The report will reflect young scholars’ perspectives on current international problems and key trends in global and regional development.The project aims to build a global community of young scientists who are aware of their responsibility for the future, consider all points of view in their academic work, and are ready to seek fresh answers to key questions on the international agenda.Participants are emerging scholars aged 23 to 35 with higher education, a PhD or Candidate of Sciences degree, or those currently pursuing these degrees. The project is curated by Professor Timofei Bordachev of the Higher School of Economics and Programme Director of the Valdai Discussion Club.

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