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Israeli-Lebanese Talks Went Very Well, Ceasefire Will Be Extended for 3 Weeks - Trump
Israeli-Lebanese Talks Went Very Well, Ceasefire Will Be Extended for 3 Weeks - Trump
Sputnik International
The negotiations between Israel and Lebanon went very well, and the ceasefire in southern Lebanon will be extended for three weeks, US President Donald Trump said.
2026-04-24T03:14+0000
2026-04-24T03:41+0000
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"The President of the United States, DONALD J. TRUMP, Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, met today with High Ranking Representatives of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office. The Meeting went very well! The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The US president added that he looked forward to hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.However, Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon said the truce is fragile because Lebanon has no control over Hezbollah.On April 15, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to destroy the Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil, labeling it a bastion of the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon.The US State Department told RIA Novosti that Lebanon and Israel would hold a second round of talks in Washington at the ambassadorial level. US President Donald Trump announced that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting April 17. Despite this, the Israeli army has been accused of routinely violating the ceasefire by launching air and artillery strikes and drone attacks. Lebanese movement Hezbollah has upheld the deal.
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middle east, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, jd vance, lebanon, israel, hezbollah, truth social, the united nations (un), ceasefire

Israeli-Lebanese Talks Went Very Well, Ceasefire Will Be Extended for 3 Weeks - Trump

03:14 GMT 24.04.2026 (Updated: 03:41 GMT 24.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitUN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) seen along the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, seen from Israel, Thursday, July 6, 2023
UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) seen along the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, seen from Israel, Thursday, July 6, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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The negotiations between Israel and Lebanon went very well, and the ceasefire in southern Lebanon will be extended for three weeks, US President Donald Trump said.
"The President of the United States, DONALD J. TRUMP, Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, met today with High Ranking Representatives of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office. The Meeting went very well! The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The US president added that he looked forward to hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
However, Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon said the truce is fragile because Lebanon has no control over Hezbollah.
"Israel has to retaliate. Every time we see a threat, we take action," he told CNN.
Danny Danon
Israel's UN ambassador
On April 15, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to destroy the Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil, labeling it a bastion of the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon.
The US State Department told RIA Novosti that Lebanon and Israel would hold a second round of talks in Washington at the ambassadorial level. US President Donald Trump announced that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting April 17. Despite this, the Israeli army has been accused of routinely violating the ceasefire by launching air and artillery strikes and drone attacks. Lebanese movement Hezbollah has upheld the deal.
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