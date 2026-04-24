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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/marshall-islands-may-run-out-of-fuel-within-2-months-amid-middle-east-conflict-1124034094.html
Marshall Islands May Run Out of Fuel Within 2 Months Amid Middle East Conflict
Marshall Islands May Run Out of Fuel Within 2 Months Amid Middle East Conflict
Sputnik International
The remote Pacific island nation of the Marshall Islands has no guarantee of fuel supplies for the next two months due to the Middle East conflict, Finance Minister David Paul said.
2026-04-24T12:22+0000
2026-04-24T12:22+0000
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"In order to be realistic, everything is still fluid, and anything can happen. I really cannot predict one way or the other," Paul said in an interview with RNZ Pacific radio. The minister said the country is now "at the mercy of the market." It relies on diesel generators for about 90% of its electricity needs, making it particularly vulnerable to disruptions in oil fuel supplies. Paul said that the last batch of fuel, which will last approximately two months, cost three times more than usual. He added that supplier companies may invoke force majeure due to the Middle East conflict, making it difficult to comply with contract terms. The government is considering a scenario of a complete halt in supplies, Paul said. It is discussing possible support measures with the United States, including additional funding and assistance with fuel supplies. The country has declared a 90-day state of economic emergency. This includes fuel savings in the public sector, such as a shorter workday and a provision that requires offices to turn off air conditioners, lighting, and other equipment. Other Pacific nations have taken similar measures: Tuvalu has declared a state of emergency, while the Solomon Islands, Fiji, Nauru, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia have imposed restrictions on fuel use due to the threat of shortages.
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Marshall Islands May Run Out of Fuel Within 2 Months Amid Middle East Conflict

12:22 GMT 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Tsering TopgyalDiesel fuel (File)
Diesel fuel (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
© AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
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JAKARTA (Sputnik) - The remote Pacific island nation of the Marshall Islands has no guarantee of fuel supplies for the next two months due to the Middle East conflict, Finance Minister David Paul said.
"In order to be realistic, everything is still fluid, and anything can happen. I really cannot predict one way or the other," Paul said in an interview with RNZ Pacific radio.
The minister said the country is now "at the mercy of the market." It relies on diesel generators for about 90% of its electricity needs, making it particularly vulnerable to disruptions in oil fuel supplies.
Paul said that the last batch of fuel, which will last approximately two months, cost three times more than usual. He added that supplier companies may invoke force majeure due to the Middle East conflict, making it difficult to comply with contract terms.
The government is considering a scenario of a complete halt in supplies, Paul said. It is discussing possible support measures with the United States, including additional funding and assistance with fuel supplies.
The country has declared a 90-day state of economic emergency. This includes fuel savings in the public sector, such as a shorter workday and a provision that requires offices to turn off air conditioners, lighting, and other equipment.
Other Pacific nations have taken similar measures: Tuvalu has declared a state of emergency, while the Solomon Islands, Fiji, Nauru, Vanuatu, the Cook Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia have imposed restrictions on fuel use due to the threat of shortages.
In this Wednesday, July 29, 2020 file photo, a view of a pump jack operateing in an oil field in Midland, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
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