https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/cost-of-us-operation-against-iran-exceeds-61bln---reports-1124038721.html
Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $61Bln - Reports
Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $61Bln - Reports
Sputnik International
The cost of the US operation against Iran has exceeded $61 billion, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker.
2026-04-25T09:40+0000
2026-04-25T09:40+0000
2026-04-25T09:40+0000
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The portal updates data in real time and calculates the funds required to maintain personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. The calculation methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress, which stated that the first six days of the operation cost $11.3 billion, and further expenses will amount to $1 billion per day. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $61Bln - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The cost of the US operation against Iran has exceeded $61 billion, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker.
The portal updates data in real time and calculates the funds required to maintain personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. The calculation methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress, which stated that the first six days of the operation cost $11.3 billion, and further expenses will amount to $1 billion per day.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
On Tuesday, Trump said that the United States will extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing the blockade. On Wednesday, he said that peace talks with Iran were "possible" within the next 36 to 72 hours.