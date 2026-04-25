International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/cost-of-us-operation-against-iran-exceeds-61bln---reports-1124038721.html
Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $61Bln - Reports
Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $61Bln - Reports
Sputnik International
The cost of the US operation against Iran has exceeded $61 billion, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker.
2026-04-25T09:40+0000
2026-04-25T09:40+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
israel
pentagon
middle east
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0a/1123800536_0:1:1518:855_1920x0_80_0_0_c596562610266c6cb53df1f697ea80d6.jpg
The portal updates data in real time and calculates the funds required to maintain personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. The calculation methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress, which stated that the first six days of the operation cost $11.3 billion, and further expenses will amount to $1 billion per day. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/iran-rules-out-us-meeting-in-islamabad-rejects-media-reports-1124037665.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0a/1123800536_190:0:1330:855_1920x0_80_0_0_b404a75d091d8600fc56eb2dc00068ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, israel, pentagon, middle east, us
iran, israel, pentagon, middle east, us

Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $61Bln - Reports

09:40 GMT 25.04.2026
© SputnikBlack smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot
Black smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The cost of the US operation against Iran has exceeded $61 billion, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker.
The portal updates data in real time and calculates the funds required to maintain personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. The calculation methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress, which stated that the first six days of the operation cost $11.3 billion, and further expenses will amount to $1 billion per day.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.

On Tuesday, Trump said that the United States will extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing the blockade. On Wednesday, he said that peace talks with Iran were "possible" within the next 36 to 72 hours.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Rules Out US Meeting in Islamabad, Rejects Media Reports
05:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала