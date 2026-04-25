https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/cost-of-us-operation-against-iran-exceeds-61bln---reports-1124038721.html

Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $61Bln - Reports

Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $61Bln - Reports

Sputnik International

The cost of the US operation against Iran has exceeded $61 billion, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker.

2026-04-25T09:40+0000

2026-04-25T09:40+0000

2026-04-25T09:40+0000

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The portal updates data in real time and calculates the funds required to maintain personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. The calculation methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress, which stated that the first six days of the operation cost $11.3 billion, and further expenses will amount to $1 billion per day. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/iran-rules-out-us-meeting-in-islamabad-rejects-media-reports-1124037665.html

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