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US-Israel vs Iran: How Middle East War Unfolded Step-By-Step
US-Israel vs Iran: How Middle East War Unfolded Step-By-Step
Sputnik International
From "preemptive" strikes and threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, to attacks on regional bases and widening fronts, this timeline shows how rapidly the conflict spiraled toward a broader regional crisis.
2026-04-25T09:28+0000
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How situation changed during US-Iran war
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How situation changed during US-Iran war
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middle east, israel, iran, us, infographic
middle east, israel, iran, us, infographic

US-Israel vs Iran: How Middle East War Unfolded Step-By-Step

09:28 GMT 25.04.2026 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 25.04.2026)
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From "preemptive" strikes and threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, to attacks on regional bases and widening fronts, this timeline shows how rapidly the conflict spiraled toward a broader regional crisis.
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