https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/trump-escorted-off-stage-during-white-house-correspondents-dinner---reports-1124041207.html

Trump Escorted off Stage During White House Correspondents’ Dinner - Reports

Trump Escorted off Stage During White House Correspondents’ Dinner - Reports

Sputnik International

The Washington Hilton Hotel has been evacuated after reports of shots fired in the room above the venue hosting the event with US President Donald Trump, NBC correspondent Garrett Haake reported.

2026-04-26T01:49+0000

2026-04-26T01:49+0000

2026-04-26T04:56+0000

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No one was injured in the incident at the reception attended by US President Donald Trump, CNN anchor Jake Tapper confirmed live on air. He added that security had escorted US administration officials from the venue. Trump is safe after the shooting, and his cabinet members were also unharmed, CNN reported citing sources.

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