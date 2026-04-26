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Trump Escorted off Stage During White House Correspondents’ Dinner - Reports
Trump Escorted off Stage During White House Correspondents’ Dinner - Reports
Sputnik International
The Washington Hilton Hotel has been evacuated after reports of shots fired in the room above the venue hosting the event with US President Donald Trump, NBC correspondent Garrett Haake reported.
2026-04-26T01:49+0000
2026-04-26T04:56+0000
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No one was injured in the incident at the reception attended by US President Donald Trump, CNN anchor Jake Tapper confirmed live on air. He added that security had escorted US administration officials from the venue. Trump is safe after the shooting, and his cabinet members were also unharmed, CNN reported citing sources.
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Trump Escorted off Stage During White House Correspondents’ Dinner - Reports

01:49 GMT 26.04.2026 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 26.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinSecret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington
Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Washington Hilton Hotel has been evacuated after reports of shots fired in the room above the venue hosting the event with US President Donald Trump, NBC correspondent Garrett Haake reported.
No one was injured in the incident at the reception attended by US President Donald Trump, CNN anchor Jake Tapper confirmed live on air.
He added that security had escorted US administration officials from the venue.
Trump is safe after the shooting, and his cabinet members were also unharmed, CNN reported citing sources.
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