https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/kim-jong-un-oversees-mortar-live-fire-drill-marking-armys-94th-anniversary-1124045788.html

Kim Jong-Un Oversees Mortar Live-Fire Drill Marking Army’s 94th Anniversary

Kim Jong-Un Oversees Mortar Live-Fire Drill Marking Army’s 94th Anniversary

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a live-fire drill of mortarmen from light infantry units of the Korean People’s Army on April 25, marking the 94th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, according to KCNA.

2026-04-27T04:50+0000

2026-04-27T04:50+0000

2026-04-27T04:50+0000

military

kim jong un

military & intelligence

korean people’s army (kpa)

mortar fire

mortar system

drills

military drills

military exercise

military exercises

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The exercises demonstrated the “high militant effectiveness and power” of KPA units, as troops carried out combat tasks including maneuvering, target destruction and rapid withdrawal under set conditions.Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results, praising the units for marking the historic date with “proud training success” and emphasizing the growing drive to enhance combat efficiency across the army.He stressed that all drills must focus on strengthening the capability to “completely destroy the enemy” in line with the WPK’s military strategy, and called for more intensive and competitive training across all units.

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kim jong un, military & intelligence, korean people’s army (kpa), mortar fire, mortar system, drills, military drills, military exercise, military exercises