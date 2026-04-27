https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/kim-jong-un-oversees-mortar-live-fire-drill-marking-armys-94th-anniversary-1124045788.html
Kim Jong-Un Oversees Mortar Live-Fire Drill Marking Army’s 94th Anniversary
Kim Jong-Un Oversees Mortar Live-Fire Drill Marking Army’s 94th Anniversary
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a live-fire drill of mortarmen from light infantry units of the Korean People’s Army on April 25, marking the 94th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, according to KCNA.
2026-04-27T04:50+0000
2026-04-27T04:50+0000
2026-04-27T04:50+0000
military
kim jong un
military & intelligence
korean people’s army (kpa)
mortar fire
mortar system
drills
military drills
military exercise
military exercises
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The exercises demonstrated the “high militant effectiveness and power” of KPA units, as troops carried out combat tasks including maneuvering, target destruction and rapid withdrawal under set conditions.Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results, praising the units for marking the historic date with “proud training success” and emphasizing the growing drive to enhance combat efficiency across the army.He stressed that all drills must focus on strengthening the capability to “completely destroy the enemy” in line with the WPK’s military strategy, and called for more intensive and competitive training across all units.
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kim jong un, military & intelligence, korean people’s army (kpa), mortar fire, mortar system, drills, military drills, military exercise, military exercises
kim jong un, military & intelligence, korean people’s army (kpa), mortar fire, mortar system, drills, military drills, military exercise, military exercises
Kim Jong-Un Oversees Mortar Live-Fire Drill Marking Army’s 94th Anniversary
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a live-fire drill of mortarmen from light infantry units of the Korean People’s Army on April 25, marking the 94th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, according to KCNA.
The exercises demonstrated the “high militant effectiveness and power” of KPA units, as troops carried out combat tasks including maneuvering, target destruction and rapid withdrawal under set conditions.
Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results, praising the units for marking the historic date with “proud training success” and emphasizing the growing drive to enhance combat efficiency across the army.
He stressed that all drills must focus on strengthening the capability to “completely destroy the enemy” in line with the WPK’s military strategy, and called for more intensive and competitive training across all units.