https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/trump-discusses-with-security-team-irans-proposal-on-hormuz-strait-opening---white-house-1124050998.html

Trump Discusses With Security Team Iran's Proposal on Hormuz Strait Opening - White House

Trump Discusses With Security Team Iran's Proposal on Hormuz Strait Opening - White House

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has discussed with his national security team Iran's proposal on the mutual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

2026-04-27T18:13+0000

2026-04-27T18:13+0000

2026-04-27T18:13+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

iran

strait of hormuz

donald trump

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/11/1124006093_0:1:3639:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86cbbbad8090ca1c922c3045b004df80.jpg

"I will confirm the president has met with his national security team this morning ... the proposal was being discussed," Leavitt told a briefing.On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies. Washington says non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the strait, provided they do not pay tolls to Tehran.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.On April 21, Trump said that the United States will extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports. Axios reported on Wednesday, citing US officials, that Trump was ready to prolong the ceasefire for another three to five days.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/us-to-struggle-to-legally-justify-blockade-of-strait-of-hormuz--south-korean-association-1124037953.html

iran

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iran, strait of hormuz, donald trump, middle east