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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/trump-discusses-with-security-team-irans-proposal-on-hormuz-strait-opening---white-house-1124050998.html
Trump Discusses With Security Team Iran's Proposal on Hormuz Strait Opening - White House
Trump Discusses With Security Team Iran's Proposal on Hormuz Strait Opening - White House
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has discussed with his national security team Iran's proposal on the mutual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
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"I will confirm the president has met with his national security team this morning ... the proposal was being discussed," Leavitt told a briefing.On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies. Washington says non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the strait, provided they do not pay tolls to Tehran.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.On April 21, Trump said that the United States will extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports. Axios reported on Wednesday, citing US officials, that Trump was ready to prolong the ceasefire for another three to five days.
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Trump Discusses With Security Team Iran's Proposal on Hormuz Strait Opening - White House

18:13 GMT 27.04.2026
© REUTERS StringerСудно в Ормузском проливе у побережья провинции Мусандам в Омане
Судно в Ормузском проливе у побережья провинции Мусандам в Омане - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
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WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - US President Donald Trump has discussed with his national security team Iran's proposal on the mutual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
"I will confirm the president has met with his national security team this morning ... the proposal was being discussed," Leavitt told a briefing.
On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies. Washington says non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the strait, provided they do not pay tolls to Tehran.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2026
World
US to Struggle to Legally Justify Blockade of Strait of Hormuz – South Korean Association
25 April, 08:19 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
On April 21, Trump said that the United States will extend the ceasefire with Iran while continuing its blockade of Iranian ports. Axios reported on Wednesday, citing US officials, that Trump was ready to prolong the ceasefire for another three to five days.
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