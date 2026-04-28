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UK's Neocolonialism in Chagos Leaves Sovereignty 'De Facto Limited' — Irish Expert

UK's Neocolonialism in Chagos Leaves Sovereignty 'De Facto Limited' — Irish Expert

Sputnik International

The UK split the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius as a result of over 150 years of British colonial rule, Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think tank Solonian Democracy Institute, told Sputnik Africa.

2026-04-28T11:23+0000

2026-04-28T11:23+0000

2026-04-28T11:30+0000

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The UK split the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius as a result of over 150 years of British colonial rule, Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think tank Solonian Democracy Institute, told Sputnik Africa.The whole world is beginning to deal with sovereignty being "disregarded" now, she added.Watch the video to learn the history behind the Chagos Islands dispute.

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chagos islands

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'Sovereignty is De Facto Limited': Irish Expert Explains UK's Neocolonialism Toward Chagos Sputnik International 'Sovereignty is De Facto Limited': Irish Expert Explains UK's Neocolonialism Toward Chagos 2026-04-28T11:23+0000 true PT1S

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