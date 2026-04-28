https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/1124054604.html
UK's Neocolonialism in Chagos Leaves Sovereignty 'De Facto Limited' — Irish Expert
UK's Neocolonialism in Chagos Leaves Sovereignty 'De Facto Limited' — Irish Expert
Sputnik International
The UK split the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius as a result of over 150 years of British colonial rule, Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think tank Solonian Democracy Institute, told Sputnik Africa.
2026-04-28T11:23+0000
2026-04-28T11:23+0000
2026-04-28T11:30+0000
analysis
united kingdom (uk)
chagos islands
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124054771_0:78:1200:753_1920x0_80_0_0_b50a535f1be6906cf54d3db0463d5f94.jpg
The UK split the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius as a result of over 150 years of British colonial rule, Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think tank Solonian Democracy Institute, told Sputnik Africa.The whole world is beginning to deal with sovereignty being "disregarded" now, she added.Watch the video to learn the history behind the Chagos Islands dispute.
united kingdom (uk)
chagos islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124054771_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_179f0ec4312ffc712749059d961beac9.jpg
'Sovereignty is De Facto Limited': Irish Expert Explains UK's Neocolonialism Toward Chagos
Sputnik International
'Sovereignty is De Facto Limited': Irish Expert Explains UK's Neocolonialism Toward Chagos
2026-04-28T11:23+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
united kingdom (uk), chagos islands
united kingdom (uk), chagos islands
UK's Neocolonialism in Chagos Leaves Sovereignty 'De Facto Limited' — Irish Expert
11:23 GMT 28.04.2026 (Updated: 11:30 GMT 28.04.2026)
The UK split the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius as a result of over 150 years of British colonial rule, Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think tank Solonian Democracy Institute, told Sputnik Africa.
The whole world is beginning to deal with sovereignty being "disregarded" now, she added.
"Even comparatively wealthy European countries are increasingly being brought into line by the US. There's just this idea that if you don't go along with this kind of hegemony, you will be punished."
Watch the video to learn the history behind the Chagos Islands dispute.