https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/heres-why-its-so-hard-for-latin-america-to-get-its-priceless-archeological-treasures-back-1124057117.html
Here’s Why Its So Hard for Latin America to Get Its Priceless Archeological Treasures Back
Here’s Why Its So Hard for Latin America to Get Its Priceless Archeological Treasures Back
Sputnik International
Foreign archeologists spent the entire 19th century and well into the 20th working in Latin American countries and leaving with “enormous quantities of material,” Javier Martinez Burgos, a specialist at Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, told Sputnik.
2026-04-28T14:02+0000
2026-04-28T14:02+0000
2026-04-28T14:02+0000
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Burgos estimates that Latin America remains remain in the dark on up to 90% of the treasures gathering dust in storerooms of foreign museums.Then there’s the black market – “archeological sites looted by local residents, who then sold these objects to tourists.”Burgos’ solution? A specialized unit and administrative, legal and diplomatic structure to handle these problems which could work with other countries on finding “objects in museum collections where they shouldn’t be,” from France and Germany to the US and UK.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/norwegian-amateur-archeologists-dig-up-5000-year-old-battle-axe-1109645835.html
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Here’s Why Its So Hard for Latin America to Get Its Priceless Archeological Treasures Back
Foreign archeologists spent the entire 19th century and well into the 20th working in Latin American countries and leaving with “enormous quantities of material,” Javier Martinez Burgos, a specialist at Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, told Sputnik.
Burgos estimates that Latin America remains remain in the dark on up to 90% of the treasures gathering dust in storerooms of foreign museums.
Then there’s the black market – “archeological sites looted by local residents, who then sold these objects to tourists.”
Burgos’ solution? A specialized unit and administrative, legal and diplomatic structure to handle these problems which could work with other countries on finding “objects in museum collections where they shouldn’t be,” from France and Germany to the US and UK.
The problem is, “in these countries, the discourse of dominance over those from whom these valuables were taken still persists,” he said.