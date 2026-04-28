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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/heres-why-its-so-hard-for-latin-america-to-get-its-priceless-archeological-treasures-back-1124057117.html
Here’s Why Its So Hard for Latin America to Get Its Priceless Archeological Treasures Back
Here’s Why Its So Hard for Latin America to Get Its Priceless Archeological Treasures Back
Sputnik International
Foreign archeologists spent the entire 19th century and well into the 20th working in Latin American countries and leaving with “enormous quantities of material,” Javier Martinez Burgos, a specialist at Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, told Sputnik.
2026-04-28T14:02+0000
2026-04-28T14:02+0000
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Burgos estimates that Latin America remains remain in the dark on up to 90% of the treasures gathering dust in storerooms of foreign museums.Then there’s the black market – “archeological sites looted by local residents, who then sold these objects to tourists.”Burgos’ solution? A specialized unit and administrative, legal and diplomatic structure to handle these problems which could work with other countries on finding “objects in museum collections where they shouldn’t be,” from France and Germany to the US and UK.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/norwegian-amateur-archeologists-dig-up-5000-year-old-battle-axe-1109645835.html
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Here’s Why Its So Hard for Latin America to Get Its Priceless Archeological Treasures Back

14:02 GMT 28.04.2026
© Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and HistoryA small clay figurine found at a Teotihuacan archeological site by Mexico’s Ministry of Culture and a research team from the Directorate of Archaeological Salvage of the National Institute of Anthropology and History
A small clay figurine found at a Teotihuacan archeological site by Mexico’s Ministry of Culture and a research team from the Directorate of Archaeological Salvage of the National Institute of Anthropology and History - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
© Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History
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Foreign archeologists spent the entire 19th century and well into the 20th working in Latin American countries and leaving with “enormous quantities of material,” Javier Martinez Burgos, a specialist at Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, told Sputnik.
Burgos estimates that Latin America remains remain in the dark on up to 90% of the treasures gathering dust in storerooms of foreign museums.
Then there’s the black market – “archeological sites looted by local residents, who then sold these objects to tourists.”
Burgos’ solution? A specialized unit and administrative, legal and diplomatic structure to handle these problems which could work with other countries on finding “objects in museum collections where they shouldn’t be,” from France and Germany to the US and UK.
The problem is, “in these countries, the discourse of dominance over those from whom these valuables were taken still persists,” he said.
A worker with a spade - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
Norwegian Amateur Archeologists Dig Up 5,000-Year-Old Battle Axe
19 April 2023, 07:25 GMT
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