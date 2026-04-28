https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/russias-africa-corps-foiled-militant-coup-attempt-in-mali---mod-1124055549.html

Russia's Africa Corps Foiled Militant Coup Attempt in Mali - MoD

Russia's Africa Corps Foiled Militant Coup Attempt in Mali - MoD

Sputnik International

Illegal armed groups in Mali attempted an armed coup on April 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-04-28T11:41+0000

2026-04-28T11:41+0000

2026-04-28T11:41+0000

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Illegal armed groups in Mali attempted an armed coup on April 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.The number of militants in Mali was about 12,000 people, with Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors involved in training, the statement read, adding that the militants simultaneously attacked the capital Bamako and the major cities of Sevare, Gao and Kidal."During the fighting, enemy losses amounted to: more than 2,500 personnel; 102 vehicles; 2 shahed mobiles; 152 motorcycles; 7 mortars," the ministry said.The militants tried to seize key facilities in Mali, including the presidential palace in the capital, the statement read, adding that Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed during the attempted coup.The military personnel of Mali and the Africa Corps left the stronghold in Kidal by decision of the leadership of the republic, the ministry said, noting that units of the Africa Corps continue to carry out tasks in Mali and are ready to repel militant attacks.Africa Corps units carried out four strikes with drones on militant reserves in Mali, killing up to 60 terrorists, the ministry said, adding that the units' aircraft and helicopters eliminated over 245 militants.

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russia, mali, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, coup, failed coup