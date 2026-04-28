https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/russias-africa-corps-foiled-militant-coup-attempt-in-mali---mod-1124055549.html
Russia's Africa Corps Foiled Militant Coup Attempt in Mali - MoD
Russia's Africa Corps Foiled Militant Coup Attempt in Mali - MoD
Sputnik International
Illegal armed groups in Mali attempted an armed coup on April 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-04-28T11:41+0000
2026-04-28T11:41+0000
2026-04-28T11:41+0000
world
russia
mali
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
coup
failed coup
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099454994_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_16ece1babedde396c519aca3c47e2f51.jpg
Illegal armed groups in Mali attempted an armed coup on April 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.The number of militants in Mali was about 12,000 people, with Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors involved in training, the statement read, adding that the militants simultaneously attacked the capital Bamako and the major cities of Sevare, Gao and Kidal."During the fighting, enemy losses amounted to: more than 2,500 personnel; 102 vehicles; 2 shahed mobiles; 152 motorcycles; 7 mortars," the ministry said.The militants tried to seize key facilities in Mali, including the presidential palace in the capital, the statement read, adding that Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed during the attempted coup.The military personnel of Mali and the Africa Corps left the stronghold in Kidal by decision of the leadership of the republic, the ministry said, noting that units of the Africa Corps continue to carry out tasks in Mali and are ready to repel militant attacks.Africa Corps units carried out four strikes with drones on militant reserves in Mali, killing up to 60 terrorists, the ministry said, adding that the units' aircraft and helicopters eliminated over 245 militants.
russia
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099454994_229:0:2960:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd6ec83ccfd74c85e685e67b7ee9d1ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, mali, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, coup, failed coup
russia, mali, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, coup, failed coup
Russia's Africa Corps Foiled Militant Coup Attempt in Mali - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Illegal armed groups in Mali attempted an armed coup on April 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Illegal armed groups in Mali attempted an armed coup on April 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On April 25, 2026 ... illegal armed groups of the Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam Wal Muslimin [affiliated with Al-Qaeda, designated as a terrorist group in Russia] and the Azawad Liberation Front, under the joint leadership and coordination of actions, attempted an armed a coup d'etat," the ministry said in a statement.
The number of militants in Mali was about 12,000 people, with Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors involved in training, the statement read, adding that the militants simultaneously attacked the capital Bamako and the major cities of Sevare, Gao and Kidal.
"During the fighting, enemy losses amounted to: more than 2,500 personnel; 102 vehicles; 2 shahed mobiles; 152 motorcycles; 7 mortars," the ministry said.
The militants tried to seize key facilities in Mali, including the presidential palace in the capital, the statement read, adding that Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed during the attempted coup.
"During fierce battles with superior enemy forces, units of the Africa Corps inflicted irreparable losses in personnel and equipment, forcing them to abandon their plans and prevent a coup d'etat, preserving the power of the legitimate government and preventing the mass death of civilians," the ministry said.
The military personnel of Mali and the Africa Corps left the stronghold in Kidal by decision of the leadership of the republic, the ministry said, noting that units of the Africa Corps continue to carry out tasks in Mali and are ready to repel militant attacks.
Africa Corps units carried out four strikes with drones on militant reserves in Mali, killing up to 60 terrorists, the ministry said, adding that the units' aircraft and helicopters eliminated over 245 militants.