https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/doj-indicts-former-fbi-director-comey-over-alleged-threats-against-trump-1124058824.html
DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director Comey Over Alleged Threats Against Trump
DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director Comey Over Alleged Threats Against Trump
Sputnik International
A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two counts related to alleged threats against US President Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the charges stem from a May 15, 2025 communication that prosecutors argue could be interpreted as a threat to “take the life of” and “inflict bodily harm” on the president. The indictment alleges that Comey posted content online that a “reasonable recipient” would view as a serious expression of intent to harm, and also transmitted a threatening communication in interstate commerce.
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us, james comey, donald trump, us department of justice, fbi, indictment, prison, jail, political opposition, political prosecution
DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director Comey Over Alleged Threats Against Trump
A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two counts related to alleged threats against US President Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the charges stem from a May 15, 2025 communication that prosecutors argue could be interpreted as a threat to “take the life of” and “inflict bodily harm” on the president.
The indictment alleges that Comey posted content online that a “reasonable recipient” would view as a serious expression of intent to harm, and also transmitted a threatening communication in interstate commerce.
"Both of these counts carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years," Blanche said.
13 August 2022, 02:22 GMT