https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/doj-indicts-former-fbi-director-comey-over-alleged-threats-against-trump-1124058824.html

DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director Comey Over Alleged Threats Against Trump

DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director Comey Over Alleged Threats Against Trump

Sputnik International

A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two counts related to alleged threats against US President Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the charges stem from a May 15, 2025 communication that prosecutors argue could be interpreted as a threat to “take the life of” and “inflict bodily harm” on the president. The indictment alleges that Comey posted content online that a “reasonable recipient” would view as a serious expression of intent to harm, and also transmitted a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

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