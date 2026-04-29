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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/doj-indicts-former-fbi-director-comey-over-alleged-threats-against-trump-1124058824.html
DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director Comey Over Alleged Threats Against Trump
DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director Comey Over Alleged Threats Against Trump
Sputnik International
A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two counts related to alleged threats against US President Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.
2026-04-29T05:00+0000
2026-04-29T05:00+0000
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the charges stem from a May 15, 2025 communication that prosecutors argue could be interpreted as a threat to “take the life of” and “inflict bodily harm” on the president. The indictment alleges that Comey posted content online that a “reasonable recipient” would view as a serious expression of intent to harm, and also transmitted a threatening communication in interstate commerce.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220813/fbi-trump--mar-a-lago-what-exactly-is-going-on-1099530810.html
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DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director Comey Over Alleged Threats Against Trump

05:00 GMT 29.04.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteFormer FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, after a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential election
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, after a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential election - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
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A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on two counts related to alleged threats against US President Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the charges stem from a May 15, 2025 communication that prosecutors argue could be interpreted as a threat to “take the life of” and “inflict bodily harm” on the president.
The indictment alleges that Comey posted content online that a “reasonable recipient” would view as a serious expression of intent to harm, and also transmitted a threatening communication in interstate commerce.
"Both of these counts carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years," Blanche said.
Former US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
FBI, Trump & Mar-a-Lago: What Exactly is Going On?
13 August 2022, 02:22 GMT
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