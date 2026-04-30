https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/how-british-oil-interests-led-to-1953-coup-in-iran-1124065820.html

How British Oil Interests Led to 1953 Coup in Iran

How British Oil Interests Led to 1953 Coup in Iran

Sputnik International

The core motivation to orchestrate a coup was to revert the nationalization of Iranian oil by the country’s authorities, international relations expert Somayeh Pasandideh tells Sputnik.

2026-04-30T12:10+0000

2026-04-30T12:10+0000

2026-04-30T12:10+0000

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At first, the UK tried suffocating Iran with sanctions but the approach didn’t work, so a coup plan was crafted — operation Ajax, which consisted of psychological warfare, bribing elites and provoking street protests.The mastermind behind the plan was the UK, while the US agreed to it out of fear of Iran leaning left and thus strengthening the positions of the USSR.While in the short term, the Western powers achieved their goals — the Pahlavi dynasty came to power — later this led to a widening gap between the new regime and the people, which eventually erupted in the revolution of 1979.Ultimately, the US and Britain started a neocolonial intervention that achieved the results opposite to those they hoped for, Pasandideh concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/cia-finally-admits-1953-coup-of-irans-mohammed-mossadeq-countered-democracy-1114154929.html

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