https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/venezuela-bp-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-on-energy-projects--acting-president-1124063515.html
Venezuela, BP Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Projects – Acting President
Venezuela, BP Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Projects – Acting President
Sputnik International
The Venezuelan government and UK energy giant BP have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop joint energy projects, including on offshore gas exploration, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday.
2026-04-30T03:17+0000
2026-04-30T03:17+0000
2026-04-30T04:30+0000
world
venezuela
delcy rodriguez
oil trade
oil exports
oil company
british petroleum
bp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428978_0:28:3071:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_16c05844b0874e5a120fb0022a911fa4.jpg
The meeting also covered BP's participation in the development of the Manakin-Cocuina and Loran fields. Rodriguez called BP's return to Venezuela "a clear sign of the future" that the country seeks to build in energy cooperation. Venezuela is counting on cooperation that is based on mutual benefit and respect, she said, adding that revenues from such projects are planned to be used to fund areas like healthcare, education, housing construction, as well as power projects, water supply and transport infrastructure. The signing was attended by William Lin, BP's executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, as well as representatives of Venezuelan state-owned company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). He further announced opening of a permanent office in Caracas to strengthen company's presence in the country. He also expressed interest in developing offshore gas resources. On Tuesday, the Venezuelan government also signed a framework agreement with Italian oil and gas group Eni to resume oil production.
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428978_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c6117b8aa9a86b8f63d61e63732bce20.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
venezuela, delcy rodriguez, oil trade, oil exports, oil company, british petroleum, bp
venezuela, delcy rodriguez, oil trade, oil exports, oil company, british petroleum, bp
Venezuela, BP Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Projects – Acting President
03:17 GMT 30.04.2026 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 30.04.2026)
The Venezuelan government and UK energy giant BP have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop joint energy projects, including on offshore gas exploration, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday.
"I want to congratulate on the signing of this memorandum of understanding on gas exploration on offshore platform Deltana," Rodriguez said during a signing ceremony at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.
The meeting also covered BP's participation in the development of the Manakin-Cocuina and Loran fields.
Rodriguez called BP's return to Venezuela "a clear sign of the future" that the country seeks to build in energy cooperation. Venezuela is counting on cooperation that is based on mutual benefit and respect, she said, adding that revenues from such projects are planned to be used to fund areas like healthcare, education, housing construction, as well as power projects, water supply and transport infrastructure.
The signing was attended by William Lin, BP's executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, as well as representatives of Venezuelan state-owned company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). He further announced opening of a permanent office in Caracas to strengthen company's presence in the country. He also expressed interest in developing offshore gas resources.
On Tuesday, the Venezuelan government also signed a framework agreement with Italian oil and gas group Eni to resume oil production.