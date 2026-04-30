https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/venezuela-bp-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-on-energy-projects--acting-president-1124063515.html

Venezuela, BP Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Projects – Acting President

Venezuela, BP Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Projects – Acting President

Sputnik International

The Venezuelan government and UK energy giant BP have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop joint energy projects, including on offshore gas exploration, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

2026-04-30T03:17+0000

2026-04-30T03:17+0000

2026-04-30T04:30+0000

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The meeting also covered BP's participation in the development of the Manakin-Cocuina and Loran fields. Rodriguez called BP's return to Venezuela "a clear sign of the future" that the country seeks to build in energy cooperation. Venezuela is counting on cooperation that is based on mutual benefit and respect, she said, adding that revenues from such projects are planned to be used to fund areas like healthcare, education, housing construction, as well as power projects, water supply and transport infrastructure. The signing was attended by William Lin, BP's executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, as well as representatives of Venezuelan state-owned company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). He further announced opening of a permanent office in Caracas to strengthen company's presence in the country. He also expressed interest in developing offshore gas resources. On Tuesday, the Venezuelan government also signed a framework agreement with Italian oil and gas group Eni to resume oil production.

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venezuela, delcy rodriguez, oil trade, oil exports, oil company, british petroleum, bp