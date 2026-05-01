https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/italian-money-used-to-fight-russians---russian-tv-host--1124070979.html
'Italian Money Used to Fight Russians' - Russian TV Host
'Italian Money Used to Fight Russians' - Russian TV Host
Sputnik International
One of the most prominent Russian TV hosts Vladimir Solovyov sat down with Italian media to talk about Europe’s role in fueling Ukraine proxy war, and the ongoing Middle East crisis.
2026-05-01T11:28+0000
2026-05-01T11:28+0000
2026-05-01T11:28+0000
russia
italy
ukraine
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world
vladimir putin
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00:00 What is your relationship with Italy? 01:35 Why the insults toward Giorgia Meloni? 03:30 Is Meloni following the mainstream line?06:35 Why is Europe's position on Ukraine wrong? 14:00 Would you apologize to Meloni? 15:10 What do you think of the US position? 20:40 Why make a documentary about Mussolini's demise? 24:50 Can the conflict in Ukraine be resolved? 27:20 Do you think Zelensky is bribing politicians in Europe? 40:30 You also represent the Jewish community in Russia... 44:30 You are criticizing Europe over its positions in the Middle East — why? 52:10 Is this just a phase? Will everything return to how it was before? 54:10 Russian State Duma elections in autumn — will Putin win again?
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'Italian money used to fight Russians' - Russian TV host
Sputnik International
'Italian money used to fight Russians' - Russian TV host
2026-05-01T11:28+0000
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Sputnik International
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russia, italy, ukraine, giorgia meloni, vladimir putin, видео
russia, italy, ukraine, giorgia meloni, vladimir putin, видео
'Italian Money Used to Fight Russians' - Russian TV Host
One of the most prominent Russian TV hosts Vladimir Solovyov sat down with Italian media to talk about Europe’s role in fueling Ukraine proxy war, and the ongoing Middle East crisis.
00:00 What is your relationship with Italy?
01:35 Why the insults toward Giorgia Meloni?
03:30 Is Meloni following the mainstream line?
06:35 Why is Europe's position on Ukraine wrong?
14:00 Would you apologize to Meloni?
15:10 What do you think of the US position?
20:40 Why make a documentary about Mussolini's demise?
24:50 Can the conflict in Ukraine be resolved?
27:20 Do you think Zelensky is bribing politicians in Europe?
40:30 You also represent the Jewish community in Russia...
44:30 You are criticizing Europe over its positions in the Middle East — why?
52:10 Is this just a phase? Will everything return to how it was before?
54:10 Russian State Duma elections in autumn — will Putin win again?