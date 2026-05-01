https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russias-soyuz-5-boasts-worlds-most-powerful-liquid-engines-1124070671.html

Russia’s Soyuz-5 Boasts World’s Most Powerful Liquid Engines

Russia’s Soyuz-5 Boasts World’s Most Powerful Liquid Engines

Sputnik International

Developed in 2016-2021 by the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia to replace the soviet Zenit rocket, Soyuz-5 space launch vehicle features the most powerful liquid-fuel engines in the world able to lift as much and 17 tons of payload and can start from ground and sea-based launch platforms.

2026-05-01T12:39+0000

2026-05-01T12:39+0000

2026-05-01T12:39+0000

multimedia

russia

science & tech

baikonur cosmodrome

space

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/01/1124070167_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0c1799bffc30f6cd29be5f3a053b63.png

Soyuz-5 celebrated its first testing launch on April 30, 2026 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. In the future Soyuz-5 rocket is to serve as the base for the Yenisei super-heavy launch vehicle.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, science & tech, baikonur cosmodrome, space, инфографика