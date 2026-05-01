https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russias-soyuz-5-boasts-worlds-most-powerful-liquid-engines-1124070671.html
Russia’s Soyuz-5 Boasts World’s Most Powerful Liquid Engines
Russia’s Soyuz-5 Boasts World’s Most Powerful Liquid Engines
Sputnik International
Developed in 2016-2021 by the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia to replace the soviet Zenit rocket, Soyuz-5 space launch vehicle features the most powerful liquid-fuel engines in the world able to lift as much and 17 tons of payload and can start from ground and sea-based launch platforms.
2026-05-01T12:39+0000
2026-05-01T12:39+0000
2026-05-01T12:39+0000
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Soyuz-5 celebrated its first testing launch on April 30, 2026 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. In the future Soyuz-5 rocket is to serve as the base for the Yenisei super-heavy launch vehicle.
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russia, science & tech, baikonur cosmodrome, space, инфографика
russia, science & tech, baikonur cosmodrome, space, инфографика
Russia’s Soyuz-5 Boasts World’s Most Powerful Liquid Engines
Developed in 2016-2021 by the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia to replace the soviet Zenit rocket, Soyuz-5 space launch vehicle features the most powerful liquid-fuel engines in the world able to lift as much and 17 tons of payload and can start from ground and sea-based launch platforms.
Soyuz-5 celebrated its first testing launch on April 30, 2026 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. In the future Soyuz-5 rocket is to serve as the base for the Yenisei super-heavy launch vehicle.