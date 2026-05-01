https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russias-soyuz-5-rocket-launched-from-baikonur-cosmodrome-for-1st-time---roscosmos-1124069212.html
Russia's Soyuz-5 Rocket Launched From Baikonur Cosmodrome for 1st Time - Roscosmos
Russia's Soyuz-5 Rocket Launched From Baikonur Cosmodrome for 1st Time - Roscosmos
Sputnik International
Russia's Soyuz-5 rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the first time, and the test launch proceeded as planned, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
2026-05-01T03:17+0000
2026-05-01T03:17+0000
2026-05-01T04:38+0000
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"On April 30 at 21:00 Moscow time [18:00 GMT], the Soyuz-5 medium-class launch vehicle was launched from the 45th site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. This is the first launch of the new-generation rocket as part of flight development tests," Roscosmos said in a statement.The rocket placed the payload mockup on its calculated trajectory during its first launch, the statement added.
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Russia's Soyuz-5 Rocket Launched From Baikonur Cosmodrome for 1st Time - Roscosmos
03:17 GMT 01.05.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 01.05.2026)
Russia's Soyuz-5 rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the first time, and the test launch proceeded as planned, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
"On April 30 at 21:00 Moscow time [18:00 GMT], the Soyuz-5 medium-class launch vehicle was launched from the 45th site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. This is the first launch of the new-generation rocket as part of flight development tests," Roscosmos said in a statement.
World’s most powerful liquid‑fuel engine – The RD‑171MV propels the first stage, using eco‑friendly oxygen/naphthyl fuel.
Double payload capacity – Up to 17 tons to low Earth orbit with high precision and lower per‑launch cost.
Fully automated pad preparation – Unique engine emergency protection system ensures safety even if a second‑stage engine fails.
Flexible configurations – Works with or without a Fregat upper stage; supports cluster launches and ISS secondary payloads.
The rocket placed the payload mockup on its calculated trajectory during its first launch, the statement added.