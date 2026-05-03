https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/new-trump-tariffs-risk-plunging-germany-into-recession---expert-1124076087.html

New Trump Tariffs Risk Plunging Germany into Recession - Expert

New Trump Tariffs Risk Plunging Germany into Recession - Expert

Sputnik International

Germany could slide into a recession in 2026 due to new US tariffs, Head of the IFO Institute for Economic Research Clemens Fuest said.

2026-05-03T09:20+0000

2026-05-03T09:20+0000

2026-05-03T10:34+0000

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"The increase in tariffs will strike the German automotive industry, which is already in a precarious position. Should this lead to a renewed trade war [between the EU and the US], Germany would face the threat of a recession in 2026," Fuest said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/us-to-return-159-billion-in-tariffs--trump-1124037536.html

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germany, european union (eu), us, tariffs