https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/new-kc-46-supertankers-promise-israel-conventional-samson-option-strike-sapability-1124079057.html

New KC-46 Supertankers Promise Israel Conventional Samson Option Strike Сapability

New KC-46 Supertankers Promise Israel Conventional Samson Option Strike Сapability

Sputnik International

The first of six customized, Boeing KC-46 ‘Gideon’ tankers has completed its maiden flight in the US, and will be delivered to Israel in about a month’s time, the Israeli Defense Ministry has announced.

2026-05-04T14:36+0000

2026-05-04T14:36+0000

2026-05-04T14:36+0000

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The twin-engined ‘next-gen stealth tanker’ aircraft feature: KC-46s also be customized for refueler, cargo or passenger roles, and have a standard range of 11.8 k km and a 29.5k kg cargo or 96.3k kg fuel payload. They can also tap into their own fuel cargo, effectively giving them a global range. Jpost says the planes will be a “game-changer in providing Israel much greater independence” to target Iran, Yemen, “and any other potential distant adversaries in the future, even if some later US administration may oppose such a strike.” The planes could also provide Israel with something equivalent to a conventional Samson Option – a non-nuclear variant of a scary scenario where the IDF lashes out at enemies and allies alike if its home defenses are overrun. Separately this week, Israel approved the purchase of additional F-35s and F-15s to double existing stockpiles from 50-100 and 25-50, respectively.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/us-air-force-kc-46-pegasus-air-tanker-still-plagued-by-operating-problems---report-1116568212.html

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israel, yemen, israeli defense ministry, kc-46, mcdonnell douglas (boeing) f/a-18c hornet, f-35i, israel defense forces (idf)