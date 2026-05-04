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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/new-kc-46-supertankers-promise-israel-conventional-samson-option-strike-sapability-1124079057.html
New KC-46 Supertankers Promise Israel Conventional Samson Option Strike Сapability
New KC-46 Supertankers Promise Israel Conventional Samson Option Strike Сapability
Sputnik International
The first of six customized, Boeing KC-46 ‘Gideon’ tankers has completed its maiden flight in the US, and will be delivered to Israel in about a month’s time, the Israeli Defense Ministry has announced.
2026-05-04T14:36+0000
2026-05-04T14:36+0000
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The twin-engined ‘next-gen stealth tanker’ aircraft feature: KC-46s also be customized for refueler, cargo or passenger roles, and have a standard range of 11.8 k km and a 29.5k kg cargo or 96.3k kg fuel payload. They can also tap into their own fuel cargo, effectively giving them a global range. Jpost says the planes will be a “game-changer in providing Israel much greater independence” to target Iran, Yemen, “and any other potential distant adversaries in the future, even if some later US administration may oppose such a strike.” The planes could also provide Israel with something equivalent to a conventional Samson Option – a non-nuclear variant of a scary scenario where the IDF lashes out at enemies and allies alike if its home defenses are overrun. Separately this week, Israel approved the purchase of additional F-35s and F-15s to double existing stockpiles from 50-100 and 25-50, respectively.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/us-air-force-kc-46-pegasus-air-tanker-still-plagued-by-operating-problems---report-1116568212.html
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israel, yemen, israeli defense ministry, kc-46, mcdonnell douglas (boeing) f/a-18c hornet, f-35i, israel defense forces (idf)

New KC-46 Supertankers Promise Israel Conventional Samson Option Strike Сapability

14:36 GMT 04.05.2026
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ken Fielding / N461FT 4 Boeing 767-2C(2LK)-KC-46A Boeing Aircraft Co (USAF) PAE 29JUL15N461FT 4 Boeing 767-2C(2LK)-KC-46A Boeing Aircraft Co (USAF) PAE 29JUL15
N461FT 4 Boeing 767-2C(2LK)-KC-46A Boeing Aircraft Co (USAF) PAE 29JUL15 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2026
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ken Fielding / N461FT 4 Boeing 767-2C(2LK)-KC-46A Boeing Aircraft Co (USAF) PAE 29JUL15
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The first of six customized, Boeing KC-46 ‘Gideon’ tankers has completed its maiden flight in the US, and will be delivered to Israel in about a month’s time, the Israeli Defense Ministry has announced.

The twin-engined ‘next-gen stealth tanker’ aircraft feature:

standard 767 airframe married to new tech
remote vision
fly-by-wire refueling boom
anti-jamming and secure datalinks
the ability to refuel multiple jets (including F-35Is) simultaneously
one tanker can support up to a dozen combat aircraft.
KC-46s also be customized for refueler, cargo or passenger roles, and have a standard range of 11.8 k km and a 29.5k kg cargo or 96.3k kg fuel payload. They can also tap into their own fuel cargo, effectively giving them a global range.
Jpost says the planes will be a “game-changer in providing Israel much greater independence” to target Iran, Yemen, “and any other potential distant adversaries in the future, even if some later US administration may oppose such a strike.”
The planes could also provide Israel with something equivalent to a conventional Samson Option – a non-nuclear variant of a scary scenario where the IDF lashes out at enemies and allies alike if its home defenses are overrun.
Separately this week, Israel approved the purchase of additional F-35s and F-15s to double existing stockpiles from 50-100 and 25-50, respectively.
A KC-46 tanker refuels an A-10 aircraft during testing - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2024
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US Air Force KC-46 Pegasus Air Tanker Still Plagued by Operating Problems - Report
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