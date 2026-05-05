https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/russia-completes-import-substitution-of-its-aircraft-in-under-5-years--trade-minister-1124082253.html
Russia Completes Import Substitution of Its Aircraft in Under 5 Years – Trade Minister
Russia Completes Import Substitution of Its Aircraft in Under 5 Years – Trade Minister
Sputnik International
The Russian aviation industry has completed an implementation of import substitution of aircraft in less than five years, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik.
2026-05-05T16:31+0000
2026-05-05T16:31+0000
2026-05-05T16:31+0000
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"What our aviation industry has done is truly unique. We fully substituted the aircraft in less than five years," Alikhanov said. The minister added that according to the global expertise, it takes up to 10 years to build an aircraft, even with groundwork like engines. This period is spent on from start to first flight with existing engine, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/russias-fully-import-substituted-mc-21-flight-set-for-august-1122372985.html
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russia, aviation, mc-21, mc-21-300, sukhoi superjet-100 (ssj-100)
russia, aviation, mc-21, mc-21-300, sukhoi superjet-100 (ssj-100)
Russia Completes Import Substitution of Its Aircraft in Under 5 Years – Trade Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aviation industry has completed an implementation of import substitution of aircraft in less than five years, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik.
"What our aviation industry has done is truly unique. We fully substituted the aircraft
in less than five years," Alikhanov said.
The minister added that according to the global expertise, it takes up to 10 years to build an aircraft, even with groundwork like engines. This period is spent on from start to first flight with existing engine, he added.