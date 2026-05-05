https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/russia-completes-import-substitution-of-its-aircraft-in-under-5-years--trade-minister-1124082253.html

Russia Completes Import Substitution of Its Aircraft in Under 5 Years – Trade Minister

Russia Completes Import Substitution of Its Aircraft in Under 5 Years – Trade Minister

Sputnik International

The Russian aviation industry has completed an implementation of import substitution of aircraft in less than five years, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik.

2026-05-05T16:31+0000

2026-05-05T16:31+0000

2026-05-05T16:31+0000

russia

russia

aviation

mc-21

mc-21-300

sukhoi superjet-100 (ssj-100)

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"What our aviation industry has done is truly unique. We fully substituted the aircraft in less than five years," Alikhanov said. The minister added that according to the global expertise, it takes up to 10 years to build an aircraft, even with groundwork like engines. This period is spent on from start to first flight with existing engine, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/russias-fully-import-substituted-mc-21-flight-set-for-august-1122372985.html

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russia, aviation, mc-21, mc-21-300, sukhoi superjet-100 (ssj-100)