https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/shooting-near-white-house-leaves-suspect-and-bystander-injured--secret-service-1124080161.html
Shooting Near White House Leaves Suspect and Bystander Injured — Secret Service
Shooting Near White House Leaves Suspect and Bystander Injured — Secret Service
Sputnik International
US Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said a shooting occurred near the White House after agents identified a suspicious individual carrying a firearm.
2026-05-05T04:02+0000
2026-05-05T04:02+0000
2026-05-05T04:02+0000
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“That individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm, and fired in the direction of our agents and officers. They returned fire and engaged,” Quinn said.A bystander — a juvenile — was also injured during the incident and taken to the hospital. The injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening. Quinn noted that a vice presidential motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting, but said there is currently no evidence the suspect intended to target it. The investigation is ongoing.
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Shooting Near White House Leaves Suspect and Bystander Injured — Secret Service
US Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said a shooting occurred near the White House after agents identified a suspicious individual carrying a firearm.
“That individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm, and fired in the direction of our agents and officers. They returned fire and engaged,” Quinn said.
A bystander — a juvenile — was also injured during the incident and taken to the hospital. The injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
Quinn noted that a vice presidential motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting, but said there is currently no evidence the suspect intended to target it. The investigation is ongoing.