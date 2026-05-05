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Shooting Near White House Leaves Suspect and Bystander Injured — Secret Service
Shooting Near White House Leaves Suspect and Bystander Injured — Secret Service
Sputnik International
US Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said a shooting occurred near the White House after agents identified a suspicious individual carrying a firearm.
2026-05-05T04:02+0000
2026-05-05T04:02+0000
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“That individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm, and fired in the direction of our agents and officers. They returned fire and engaged,” Quinn said.A bystander — a juvenile — was also injured during the incident and taken to the hospital. The injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening. Quinn noted that a vice presidential motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting, but said there is currently no evidence the suspect intended to target it. The investigation is ongoing.
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Shooting Near White House Leaves Suspect and Bystander Injured — Secret Service

04:02 GMT 05.05.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington.
The White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
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US Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said a shooting occurred near the White House after agents identified a suspicious individual carrying a firearm.
“That individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm, and fired in the direction of our agents and officers. They returned fire and engaged,” Quinn said.
A bystander — a juvenile — was also injured during the incident and taken to the hospital. The injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
Quinn noted that a vice presidential motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting, but said there is currently no evidence the suspect intended to target it. The investigation is ongoing.
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