https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/trump-questions-value-of-irans-uranium--but-still-demands-it-1124080046.html

Trump Questions Value of Iran’s Uranium — But Still Demands It

Trump Questions Value of Iran’s Uranium — But Still Demands It

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump suggested that Iran’s enriched uranium “probably can’t be used,” while simultaneously insisting Washington wants it handed over.

2026-05-05T03:53+0000

2026-05-05T03:53+0000

2026-05-05T03:53+0000

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"It’s not very valuable, probably can’t be used… We want it back,” Trump told Salem News broadcaster. In April, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic had no plans to export enriched uranium to the United States or any other country. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."

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