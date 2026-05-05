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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/trump-questions-value-of-irans-uranium--but-still-demands-it-1124080046.html
Trump Questions Value of Iran’s Uranium — But Still Demands It
Trump Questions Value of Iran’s Uranium — But Still Demands It
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump suggested that Iran’s enriched uranium “probably can’t be used,” while simultaneously insisting Washington wants it handed over.
2026-05-05T03:53+0000
2026-05-05T03:53+0000
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"It’s not very valuable, probably can’t be used… We want it back,” Trump told Salem News broadcaster. In April, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic had no plans to export enriched uranium to the United States or any other country. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
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Trump Questions Value of Iran’s Uranium — But Still Demands It

03:53 GMT 05.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US President Donald Trump suggested that Iran’s enriched uranium “probably can’t be used,” while simultaneously insisting Washington wants it handed over.
"It’s not very valuable, probably can’t be used… We want it back,” Trump told Salem News broadcaster.
In April, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic had no plans to export enriched uranium to the United States or any other country.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
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