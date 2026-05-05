https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/us-strikes-civilian-boats-in-gulf-kills-five--report-1124080268.html

US Strikes Civilian Boats in Gulf, Kills Five — Report

US Strikes Civilian Boats in Gulf, Kills Five — Report

Sputnik International

US forces opened fire on two small civilian cargo boats — contradicting earlier claims about targeting IRGC vessels, Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a military source.

2026-05-05T04:07+0000

2026-05-05T04:07+0000

2026-05-05T04:07+0000

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

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“Since none of the IRGC combat vessels were hit… it was revealed that the US aggressor forces attacked and fired upon two small cargo boats carrying civilians,” the source said. According to the report, the boats were traveling from Oman’s Khasab coast toward Iran when they came under fire. Five civilian passengers were killed. The source added that the incident reflects “hasty and clumsy behavior” by the US, driven by fear of IRGC fast boat operations.

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