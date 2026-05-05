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US Strikes Civilian Boats in Gulf, Kills Five — Report
US Strikes Civilian Boats in Gulf, Kills Five — Report
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US forces opened fire on two small civilian cargo boats — contradicting earlier claims about targeting IRGC vessels, Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a military source.
2026-05-05T04:07+0000
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“Since none of the IRGC combat vessels were hit… it was revealed that the US aggressor forces attacked and fired upon two small cargo boats carrying civilians,” the source said. According to the report, the boats were traveling from Oman’s Khasab coast toward Iran when they came under fire. Five civilian passengers were killed. The source added that the incident reflects “hasty and clumsy behavior” by the US, driven by fear of IRGC fast boat operations.
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US Strikes Civilian Boats in Gulf, Kills Five — Report

04:07 GMT 05.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jon GambrellIn this March 20, 2017 photograph, an MH-60 helicopter takes off from the USS George H.W. Bush as it travels toward the Strait of Hormuz.
In this March 20, 2017 photograph, an MH-60 helicopter takes off from the USS George H.W. Bush as it travels toward the Strait of Hormuz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
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US forces opened fire on two small civilian cargo boats — contradicting earlier claims about targeting IRGC vessels, Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a military source.
“Since none of the IRGC combat vessels were hit… it was revealed that the US aggressor forces attacked and fired upon two small cargo boats carrying civilians,” the source said.
According to the report, the boats were traveling from Oman’s Khasab coast toward Iran when they came under fire. Five civilian passengers were killed.

“The Americans must definitely be held accountable for this crime.”

The source added that the incident reflects “hasty and clumsy behavior” by the US, driven by fear of IRGC fast boat operations.
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