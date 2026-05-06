https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/china-irans-top-diplomats-hold-talks-in-beijing--reports-1124082663.html
China, Iran’s Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Beijing — Reports
China, Iran’s Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Beijing — Reports
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on May 6, Xinhua reported. 06.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-06T03:25+0000
2026-05-06T03:25+0000
2026-05-06T03:25+0000
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Araghchi’s visit comes as Tehran steps up diplomacy amid the US-Israeli aggression. The Iranian foreign minister’s trip to China follows recent visits to Russia, Oman and Pakistan aimed at advancing efforts to end the war.Beijing has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and freedom of navigation, while reaffirming support for Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security, according to the South China Morning Post.The visit also comes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s expected trip to Beijing, with the Middle East crisis likely to be high on the agenda. China, meanwhile, has pushed back against US pressure over Iranian oil, saying its trade with Tehran is conducted within the framework of international law.
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abbas araghchi, wang yi, donald trump, china, beijing, iran, iran-israel row, us-iran relations
abbas araghchi, wang yi, donald trump, china, beijing, iran, iran-israel row, us-iran relations
China, Iran’s Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Beijing — Reports
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on May 6, Xinhua reported.
Araghchi’s visit comes as Tehran steps up diplomacy amid the US-Israeli aggression. The Iranian foreign minister’s trip to China follows recent visits to Russia, Oman and Pakistan aimed at advancing efforts to end the war.
Beijing has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and freedom of navigation, while reaffirming support for Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security, according to the South China Morning Post.
The visit also comes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s expected trip to Beijing, with the Middle East crisis likely to be high on the agenda. China, meanwhile, has pushed back against US pressure over Iranian oil, saying its trade with Tehran is conducted within the framework of international law.