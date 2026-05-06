https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/mapping-iranian-schools-hospitals-and-other-sites-bombed-by-us-and-israel-1124085342.html

Mapping Iranian Schools, Hospitals and Other Sites Bombed by US and Israel

Mapping Iranian Schools, Hospitals and Other Sites Bombed by US and Israel

Sputnik International

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties.

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Among the hardest hit were Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Gandhi Hospital in Tehran, the South Pars gas field, the Mobarekeh Steel Plant and the Sharif University of Technology.The attacks killed and injured many civilians.

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Major civilian and industrial sites in Iran hit by US–Israeli strikes Sputnik International Major civilian and industrial sites in Iran hit by US–Israeli strikes 2026-05-06T15:39+0000 true PT0M41S

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