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Mapping Iranian Schools, Hospitals and Other Sites Bombed by US and Israel
Mapping Iranian Schools, Hospitals and Other Sites Bombed by US and Israel
Sputnik International
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties.
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Among the hardest hit were Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Gandhi Hospital in Tehran, the South Pars gas field, the Mobarekeh Steel Plant and the Sharif University of Technology.The attacks killed and injured many civilians.
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Major civilian and industrial sites in Iran hit by US–Israeli strikes
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Major civilian and industrial sites in Iran hit by US–Israeli strikes
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infographic, middle east, israel, tehran, us, strikes, drone strikes, missile strikes, rocket strikes, air strikes, видео
infographic, middle east, israel, tehran, us, strikes, drone strikes, missile strikes, rocket strikes, air strikes, видео
Mapping Iranian Schools, Hospitals and Other Sites Bombed by US and Israel
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties.
Among the hardest hit were Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Gandhi Hospital in Tehran, the South Pars gas field, the Mobarekeh Steel Plant and the Sharif University of Technology.
The attacks killed and injured many civilians.