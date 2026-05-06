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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-pauses-project-freedom-keeps-hormuz-blockade-in-force-1124083244.html
Trump Pauses Project Freedom, Keeps Hormuz Blockade in Force
Trump Pauses Project Freedom, Keeps Hormuz Blockade in Force
Sputnik International
“Project Freedom... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
2026-05-06T03:27+0000
2026-05-06T03:27+0000
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Trump said the decision followed requests from Pakistan and other countries, as well as what he claimed was “great progress” toward a final agreement with Iranian representatives.“The Blockade will remain in full force and effect,” he added.
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Trump Pauses Project Freedom, Keeps Hormuz Blockade in Force

03:27 GMT 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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“Project Freedom... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump said the decision followed requests from Pakistan and other countries, as well as what he claimed was “great progress” toward a final agreement with Iranian representatives.
“The Blockade will remain in full force and effect,” he added.
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