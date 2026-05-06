https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-pauses-project-freedom-keeps-hormuz-blockade-in-force-1124083244.html

Trump Pauses Project Freedom, Keeps Hormuz Blockade in Force

Trump Pauses Project Freedom, Keeps Hormuz Blockade in Force

Sputnik International

“Project Freedom... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

2026-05-06T03:27+0000

2026-05-06T03:27+0000

2026-05-06T03:27+0000

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Trump said the decision followed requests from Pakistan and other countries, as well as what he claimed was “great progress” toward a final agreement with Iranian representatives.“The Blockade will remain in full force and effect,” he added.

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