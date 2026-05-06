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Wang Yi, Araghchi Urge Negotiations and Regional Stability
Wang Yi, Araghchi Urge Negotiations and Regional Stability
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have held talks in Beijing.
2026-05-06T09:23+0000
2026-05-06T09:23+0000
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Key takeawaysAraghchi statements:Wang Yi statements:
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Wang Yi, Araghchi Urge Negotiations and Regional Stability

09:23 GMT 06.05.2026
© Photo : XinhuaChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Beijing in April 2025
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Beijing in April 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
© Photo : Xinhua
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have held talks in Beijing.

Key takeaways

Araghchi statements:
Strait of Hormuz must be reopened as soon as possible
Current crisis cannot be resolved through military means
Iran will firmly defend its sovereignty and national dignity
Iran remains ready to seek a long-term solution through peaceful negotiations
Wang Yi statements:
China is ready to help de-escalate tensions and push for a ceasefire in the Middle East in line with proposals by Chinese President Xi Jinping
Countries of the Persian Gulf and Middle East should determine their own destiny
China supports dialogue and good-neighbor relations between Iran and the Gulf states
China backs a regional security framework based on solidarity, mutual interests, and shared development
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