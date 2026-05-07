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‘An Incubator of Terror Threats’ — US Strategy Blasts Europe’s Migration Disaster
‘An Incubator of Terror Threats’ — US Strategy Blasts Europe’s Migration Disaster
Sputnik International
The 2026 US Counterterrorism Strategy called out Europe’s failure to control mass migration, naming the EU “both a terror target and an incubator of terror threats.”
2026-05-07T03:54+0000
2026-05-07T03:54+0000
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“Unfettered mass migration has been the transmission belt for terrorists,” the document warned. It also blasted wealthy NATO allies for becoming “financial, logistical, and recruitment hubs for terrorists.” “Europe must significantly increase its CT efforts immediately.” But the EU elite is busy with more important things: sanctioning Russia, funding Ukraine, and pretending the house isn’t on fire.
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‘An Incubator of Terror Threats’ — US Strategy Blasts Europe’s Migration Disaster

03:54 GMT 07.05.2026
© AP Photo / Petros GiannakourisMigrants, most of them from Pakistan, protest against the EU- Turkey deal about migration inside the entrance of Moria camp in the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday, April 5, 2016
Migrants, most of them from Pakistan, protest against the EU- Turkey deal about migration inside the entrance of Moria camp in the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday, April 5, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2026
© AP Photo / Petros Giannakouris
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The 2026 US Counterterrorism Strategy called out Europe’s failure to control mass migration, naming the EU “both a terror target and an incubator of terror threats.”
“Unfettered mass migration has been the transmission belt for terrorists,” the document warned. It also blasted wealthy NATO allies for becoming “financial, logistical, and recruitment hubs for terrorists.”
“Europe must significantly increase its CT efforts immediately.”
But the EU elite is busy with more important things: sanctioning Russia, funding Ukraine, and pretending the house isn’t on fire.
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