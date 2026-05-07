https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/an-incubator-of-terror-threats--us-strategy-blasts-europes-migration-disaster-1124086771.html

‘An Incubator of Terror Threats’ — US Strategy Blasts Europe’s Migration Disaster

‘An Incubator of Terror Threats’ — US Strategy Blasts Europe’s Migration Disaster

Sputnik International

The 2026 US Counterterrorism Strategy called out Europe’s failure to control mass migration, naming the EU “both a terror target and an incubator of terror threats.”

2026-05-07T03:54+0000

2026-05-07T03:54+0000

2026-05-07T03:54+0000

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“Unfettered mass migration has been the transmission belt for terrorists,” the document warned. It also blasted wealthy NATO allies for becoming “financial, logistical, and recruitment hubs for terrorists.” “Europe must significantly increase its CT efforts immediately.” But the EU elite is busy with more important things: sanctioning Russia, funding Ukraine, and pretending the house isn’t on fire.

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