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Gamble Not — US Warns Its Own Diplomats — Reports
Gamble Not — US Warns Its Own Diplomats — Reports
Sputnik International
The US State Department has reminded diplomats worldwide not to use confidential information to place bets on online prediction markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.
2026-05-07T03:57+0000
2026-05-07T03:57+0000
2026-05-07T03:57+0000
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“The misuse of nonpublic information by Department employees for financial benefit is a very serious offense and will not be tolerated,” an internal memo warned. The warning comes as wagers pour into markets tied to alleged US-Iran talks, possible US military moves, and other sensitive foreign policy issues.Apparently, American diplomats needed a reminder that insider betting on war, coups and negotiations can lead to more than just bad odds.
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Gamble Not — US Warns Its Own Diplomats — Reports
The US State Department has reminded diplomats worldwide not to use confidential information to place bets on online prediction markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“The misuse of nonpublic information by Department employees for financial benefit is a very serious offense and will not be tolerated,” an internal memo warned.
The warning comes as wagers pour into markets tied to alleged US-Iran talks, possible US military moves, and other sensitive foreign policy issues.
Apparently, American diplomats needed a reminder that insider betting on war, coups and negotiations can lead to more than just bad odds.