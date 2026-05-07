https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/gamble-not--us-warns-its-own-diplomats--reports-1124086886.html

Gamble Not — US Warns Its Own Diplomats — Reports

Gamble Not — US Warns Its Own Diplomats — Reports

Sputnik International

The US State Department has reminded diplomats worldwide not to use confidential information to place bets on online prediction markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

2026-05-07T03:57+0000

2026-05-07T03:57+0000

2026-05-07T03:57+0000

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“The misuse of nonpublic information by Department employees for financial benefit is a very serious offense and will not be tolerated,” an internal memo warned. The warning comes as wagers pour into markets tied to alleged US-Iran talks, possible US military moves, and other sensitive foreign policy issues.Apparently, American diplomats needed a reminder that insider betting on war, coups and negotiations can lead to more than just bad odds.

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