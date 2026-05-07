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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/trump-iran-deal-possible-never-a-deadline-1124086997.html
Trump: Iran Deal Possible, 'Never a Deadline'
Trump: Iran Deal Possible, 'Never a Deadline'
Sputnik International
“They want to make a deal. We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal,” US President Donald Trump told reporters.
2026-05-07T04:02+0000
2026-05-07T04:02+0000
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Asked whether there was a deadline for Iran, Trump avoided setting one. “Never a deadline. It’ll happen. It’ll happen. But never a deadline,” he said. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And they won’t. And they’ve agreed to that, among other things,” Trump claimed. The remarks come after Trump paused Project Freedom while continuing the illegal naval blockade of Iran.
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Trump: Iran Deal Possible, 'Never a Deadline'

04:02 GMT 07.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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“They want to make a deal. We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal,” US President Donald Trump told reporters.
Asked whether there was a deadline for Iran, Trump avoided setting one.
“Never a deadline. It’ll happen. It’ll happen. But never a deadline,” he said.
“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And they won’t. And they’ve agreed to that, among other things,” Trump claimed.
The remarks come after Trump paused Project Freedom while continuing the illegal naval blockade of Iran.
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