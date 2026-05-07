https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/trump-iran-deal-possible-never-a-deadline-1124086997.html
Trump: Iran Deal Possible, 'Never a Deadline'
Trump: Iran Deal Possible, 'Never a Deadline'
Sputnik International
“They want to make a deal. We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal,” US President Donald Trump told reporters.
2026-05-07T04:02+0000
2026-05-07T04:02+0000
2026-05-07T04:02+0000
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Asked whether there was a deadline for Iran, Trump avoided setting one. “Never a deadline. It’ll happen. It’ll happen. But never a deadline,” he said. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And they won’t. And they’ve agreed to that, among other things,” Trump claimed. The remarks come after Trump paused Project Freedom while continuing the illegal naval blockade of Iran.
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Trump: Iran Deal Possible, 'Never a Deadline'
“They want to make a deal. We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal,” US President Donald Trump told reporters.
Asked whether there was a deadline for Iran, Trump avoided setting one.
“Never a deadline. It’ll happen. It’ll happen. But never a deadline,” he said.
“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And they won’t. And they’ve agreed to that, among other things,” Trump claimed.
The remarks come after Trump paused Project Freedom while continuing the illegal naval blockade of Iran.